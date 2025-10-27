Swan sparks delays and cancellations at one of UK’s busiest train stations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rush-hour rail services at one of the UK’s busiest stations experienced significant delays and cancellations on Monday evening after a swan was discovered on the tracks.

Network Rail said a bird had been found on the high level of Glasgow Central at around 5.49pm.

“We’re dealing with a swan on the tracks at Glasgow Central high-level station. Services to/from the station are being disrupted, but trains are still moving at a reduced speed,” the railway operator said.

“Thanks for your patience if you’re affected.

“We have a response team on site at Glasgow Central working to help retrieve the swan from the tracks as quickly as we can.”

Network Rail posted a picture of the avian “culprit” just after 6pm, adding that its teams were “working to keep services moving and move the swan out of harm’s way”.

At 6.30pm ScotRail said the bird had been removed and by 9.42pm said the disruption sparked by it had ended.

“Good news,” the transport provider posted on X, “the swan has been moved and is now safely away from the railway.

“It’s a little distressed, but recovering well.

“Thank you for your patience, we really do appreciate it. We’re working to get crew and units back into position, with services now resuming as normal.”

It added three hours later: “Disruption caused by animals on the railway earlier today at Glasgow Central has now ended.

“Services are no longer affected by this problem.”