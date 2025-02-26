Girls less than half as likely as boys to cycle regularly – survey

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Girls are less than half as likely as boys to cycle regularly, a new survey has suggested, sparking calls for more segregated bike lanes.

Just 8% of girls see themselves as someone who cycles often, compared with 17% of boys, the poll of 1,089 UK children commissioned by charity Sustrans indicated.

The proportion of respondents who think cycling safety in their local area is good was 65% for girls and 70% for boys.

Sustrans said the “worrying gender gap” means fewer girls are likely to either start or continue cycling as they grow up.

This will deprive them of benefits such as “improved health, economic and education opportunities, and access to nature”, according to the charity.

A report by Sustrans featured an interview with Lily, a 15-year-old girl from Swansea, in south-west Wales, who said she used to cycle around her neighbourhood but “grew out of it”.

She added: “I think many girls my age don’t really tend to cycle or use bikes.

“I think this is because our clothes don’t really allow us, especially if we’re wearing skirts, and it seems a lot of the equipment for cycling is made for men instead of women.

“It’s not really seen as cool and we can be quite self-conscious about that.”

Anita, 10, from Belfast, Northern Ireland, said she cycles “quite a lot” but feels “a bit scared cycling home from school” as she is “blinded by car lights”.

She added: “When I am older, I don’t know if I will cycle because I don’t see many older girls on bikes.

“Fourteen or 15-year-old girls go on the bus, or their parents drive them.”

The survey suggested 51% of children want to cycle more and 78% are in favour of more cycle paths along roads separated from cars.

Sustrans director of urbanism and UK programmes Rachel Toms said: “Children want to cycle and expect our leaders to tackle the barriers stopping them.

“We’re asking local and national policymakers to act on children’s enthusiasm for cycling by making sure they invest in more traffic-free and quiet cycle paths so that more children feel safe to get on their bike and get all the lifestyle and health benefits cycling offers.”

Katie Begley, head of trading for cycling at retailer Halfords, which sponsored the report, said there is a “worrying decline in children’s cycling” which is driven by factors such as “safety concerns, insufficient infrastructure, and limited access to cycling opportunities”.

More than three out of four (76%) respondents to the poll said they would support stopping cars parking on pavements while 66% said they back prohibiting cars from using roads outside schools during drop-off and pick-up times.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Everyone should be able to travel how they choose, which is why this Government more than doubled funding for active travel for the coming year.

“Earlier this month we announced nearly £300 million to build 300 miles of cycle tracks and footways, helping people to make healthy journeys and reduce pressure on the NHS.

“Local authorities are responsible for designing cycle paths and we work closely with Active Travel England (ATE) to support them in making sure people of all ages can feel confident and safe cycling.

“ATE recently published guidance for councils to help transform the school run and is funding projects which have led to nearly one million children receiving cycle training.”

– The survey of 1,089 children aged 6-15 was conducted by research company YouGov in May 2024.