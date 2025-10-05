Mahmood urges people to stand united after suspected arson at mosque

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Home Secretary has urged people to “stand united” after a “deeply concerning” suspected arson attack on a mosque in a seaside town.

Police said they are treating the fire, which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and a car in Peacehaven, East Sussex, on Saturday night, as a hate crime.

In a statement on X, Shabana Mahmood described the incident as “deeply concerning”.

“An investigation is ongoing, but it seems clear that things could easily have been far worse,” Ms Mahmood said on Sunday.

She thanked emergency services, adding: “At a time like this, we must stand united.

“This country’s greatest strength has been its ability to build one nation from many communities. Attacks against Britain’s Muslims are attacks against all Britons and this country itself.”

Sussex Police were urged to seek clarity on whether the incident in Phyllis Avenue just before 10pm was an act of terrorism and on Sunday evening said it is not currently being treated as terror-related.

Mothin Ali, deputy leader of the Green Party, had pressed officers to “seek clarity on the motives of this attack”.

“People were inside the mosque when it was firebombed and people in this community will be feeling frightened and targeted for their faith,” Mr Ali said.

On Sunday afternoon, the force released images of two balaclava-clad people seen in footage approaching the front door, before spraying accelerant on the entrance to the mosque and igniting a fire.

Detectives are hunting for the suspects as they investigate arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesperson for the mosque said: “We are deeply saddened by the shocking arson attack that took place at Peacehaven Community Centre on the evening of Saturday October 4.

“While the incident has caused damage to our building and vehicles, we are profoundly grateful that no one was injured.

“This hateful act does not represent our community or our town. Peacehaven has always been a place of kindness, respect, and mutual support, and we will continue to embody those values.

“We ask everyone to reject division and respond to hate with unity and compassion.”

The mosque will be closed until police have completed their investigations, the spokesperson added.

Chris Ward, the Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven, said in a post on X: “Appalled by the disgusting arson attack on Peacehaven mosque last night.

“That there were no injuries is purely by chance.

“This violence and hatred has no place in our peaceful, tolerant local community. We will root it out and we stand in solidarity with all affected.”

Images and footage being shared online show a burnt-out car at the entrance to the mosque.

Police said one person in the pictures was wearing a distinctive black jacket with a Pre London logo in white on the chest, while the other had bright red gloves.

Detective Inspector Gavin Patch said: “This was an appalling and reckless attack which we know will have left many people feeling less safe.

“We are treating this as an arson with intent to endanger life and are continuing to pursue a number of lines of inquiry to identify those responsible.

“We are releasing images of two people we wish to speak with, shown in the footage, wearing distinctive clothing. We believe there are people in the community who know who these two are.”

The force said there is an increased police presence at the scene and there will be additional patrols at other places of worship across Sussex.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna said: “Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.”

The mosque spokesperson thanked the emergency services and the local community for their support in the wake of the fire.

“We also extend heartfelt thanks to our neighbours, local faith leaders, and all those who have reached out in solidarity,” the spokesperson said.

“Your support strengthens us and reminds us that love and understanding will always overcome hate and division.”

Mr Ali added: “My thoughts are with everyone at the Masjid (mosque) and the wider Muslim community in Sussex, who will be feeling shaken and fearful today.

“Protecting Jews and Muslims in their places of worship must be a priority.

“We must redouble our commitment to stand shoulder to shoulder and bring communities together.”

Phil Rosenberg, president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, said: “We utterly condemn what appears to have been an arson attack on a mosque in Peacehaven.

“Every faith community has the right to worship free from fear.”

Sussex Police continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.

Mr Patch added: “If you have any information, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to do the right thing and come forward before any further harm is caused.

“If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact us immediately by calling 999, quoting Operation Spey.”