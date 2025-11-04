Counter-terrorism officers take over mosque arson investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Counter-terrorism officers have taken over the investigation into an arson attack at a mosque in Sussex.

Two people were inside the mosque in Peacehaven, East Sussex, when the fire, which damaged the front entrance of the mosque and two cars, was started on October 4.

Sussex Police had released images of two people wearing balaclavas spraying a liquid on the entrance to the mosque in Phyllis Avenue and setting it alight.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) are now leading the case “as a result of information and evidence that has come to light” during ongoing police inquiries.

Ricky Ryder, 38, of Richington Way in Seaford, and Jack Slowey, 34, of Mayfield Avenue in Peacehaven, have both appeared in court charged with arson with intent to endanger life, relating to this attack.

They are due to appear at the Old Bailey for a hearing on November 14.

An additional arrest of a 69-year-old man from Newhaven was made on October 31 and he has since been bailed pending further inquiries.

Some £50,000 has been raised on GoFundMe from the community for the mosque to help rebuild and repair the damage.

Detective Chief Superintendent Claire Finlay, head of CTPSE, said: “I appreciate the concern an incident of this nature has caused to those living locally.

“There has been a huge amount of work by the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team up until this point and also significant reassurance work carried out by officers within the community.

“We will continue to progress this investigation at pace.”

Sussex Police have said they will continue to work closely with the CTPSE.