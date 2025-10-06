Man, 46, arrested after suspected arson attack at seaside mosque

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after a suspected arson attack at a mosque.

Emergency services were called to the building in Peacehaven in East Sussex at about 9.50pm on Saturday.

Sussex Police previously released images of two balaclava-clad people seen approaching the front door, before spraying suspected accelerant on the entrance to the mosque in Phyllis Avenue and igniting a fire.

Emergency crews from Sussex Police and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the blaze.

Those inside at the time were not injured, but significant damage was caused to the mosque and a nearby vehicle, the force added.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon and is currently in custody, it said.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “The investigation is progressing at pace, and we are pursuing all lines of inquiry to identify those responsible for this appalling and reckless attack.

“We are continuing to appeal for information from the public in relation to the incident. If you have any knowledge, no matter how small you think it might be, we urge you to contact us immediately by calling 999, quoting Operation Spey.”

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We acknowledge the serious distress and concern this has caused in our communities.

“There is an increased police presence at the scene and additional patrols taking place at places of worship across Sussex to provide visibility and reassurance.

“We will continue to engage with our religious communities to support them and ensure their concerns are heard and acted upon.”