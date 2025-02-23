Surrey sinkhole probe delayed because area ‘not stable enough’, council says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The investigation into the cause of a massive sinkhole that swallowed large parts of the high street in a Surrey town has been delayed because the area is not deemed stable enough, a local councillor has said.

Residents from 30 properties were evacuated after a sinkhole appeared in Godstone last Monday night, closing roads and forcing traffic to be diverted.

A second sinkhole, thought to be linked, appeared in the front garden of a property on Tuesday afternoon.

Local authorities declared a major incident and investigations were thought to be under way to determine the cause of the collapse.

However, the operation by Surrey Highways had to be delayed until next week because the area is “not stable enough for borehole testing to be carried out”, Catherine Sayer, the leader of Tandridge District Council told the PA news agency on Sunday.

Ms Sayer said: “What I have seen is information that says the borehole testing is delayed, and they’re going to use less intrusive testing methods and survey methods.

“The less intrusive testing methods will be used first.”

One of the alternative methods that may be used is LiDar, a remote sensing technique that uses lasers to measure distances and create 3D maps, Ms Sayer added.

A source from Surrey County Council, whose highways department is responsible for the investigation, told the PA news agency: “We’re waiting for some specialist equipment to arrive on site to carry out further comprehensive assessment to ensure any stability and repair work is safe and designed properly.

“This is due to arrive on site on 26 February.”

Tandridge District Council said it will be hosting a public meeting at St Nicholas Youth Centre on Tuesday evening to address concerns from residents and business owners.

Kevin Ball, 61, who lives on Godstone High Street, told the PA news agency: “It’s a major concern, because obviously it’s where we live.

“Would it happen again? You know, that’s a bit of a concern and a worry.

“Although we haven’t been told at the moment about anything that’s happening down our end of the road, it’s still possible, because of what’s happened at the top, you know.”

Mr Ball, who owns his house, said the delay in the investigations was “very concerning”, adding he also had long-term concerns about the value of properties in the area.

He said: “We’re obviously very concerned about the property market being reduced, looking on.

“How are we ever, ever going to be able to sell our house again if we needed to or wanted to?

“It’s put us on the map for all the wrong reasons.”

He added: “Knowing that Godstone has been built primarily on quarries and tunnels, why haven’t they done this kind of work in prep for something like this to happen?”

On Friday, six households that had been evacuated were allowed to return following safety assessments, bringing the total number of households still uninhabitable to 24.

Tandridge District Council also announced on Friday that it would be offering council tax and business rates relief for residents and businesses affected by the sinkhole.

A statement published on its website said: “Tandridge District Council is taking action to support residents and businesses affected by the recent sinkhole in Godstone.

“The council understands the impact this is having on the community and those affected will not have to pay council tax or business rates while they are unable to use their properties.

“While the annual billing process has already been completed and bills have been sent out, the council assures residents and businesses they will not have to pay for the period they are impacted by this incident.”

It added: “Security has been further strengthened and arrangements put in place to allow affected residents to collect essential belongings.”

A dedicated email inbox has been set up at residents@tandridge.gov.uk for daily updates.

Surrey Police said on Sunday that security measures in the area had been strengthened.

A spokesperson said: “The perimeter fencing of the cordon surrounding the sinkhole has been made more secure over the weekend and the site will be staffed by Ringway 24/7 on behalf of Surrey County Council.

“In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed and an overnight security guard has been provided by Tandridge District Council.

“Surrey Police is supporting partners by providing advice on additional security measures that could be put in place by the local council.”