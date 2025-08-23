Clashes as asylum protests take place across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police and protesters have scuffled as demonstrations against hotels housing asylum seekers took place across the UK.

Demonstrations under the Abolish Asylum System slogan were being held in major towns and cities around England, including Bristol, Exeter, Tamworth, Cannock, Nuneaton, Liverpool, Wakefield, Newcastle, Horley in Surrey and Canary Wharf in central London.

Aberdeen and Perth in Scotland and Mold in Flintshire, Wales, were also holding protests.

A separate batch of protests were organised by Stand Up to Racism in Bristol, Cannock, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Wakefield, Horley and Long Eaton in Derbyshire.

In Bristol, mounted police were brought in to separate rival groups in the Castle Park, with officers scuffling with protesters.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Avon and Somerset Police said no officer sustained serious physical injury or has required hospital treatment, but inquiries will be carried out after reports of assaults on officers.

Chief Inspector Keith Smith said: “Our priority today has been to enable lawful peaceful protest for both groups.

“Our officers have dealt admirably with a really challenging situation and I’d like to take the opportunity to thank them for their professionalism.

“While there were moments of disturbance, we’re pleased to say the two protests have passed without significant incident.”

In Liverpool there were 11 arrests for offences including being drunk and disorderly, assault and affray, as a UK Independence Party protest was met by a counter-demonstration.

In Horley, around 200 anti-immigration protesters draped in St George and Union flags clashed with roughly 50 Stand Up to Racism protesters in Bonehurst Road.

The anti-racism protesters chanted “say it loud, say it clear, refugees are welcome here”, and held signs calling for solidarity and to “stop deportations”.

They were met with a torrent of abuse from the anti-migration group, one of whom yelled through a megaphone “you’re all scum and you should be ashamed” and “this wasn’t about racism”.

The two groups almost came together in the early afternoon, with lines of police separating them.

The Stand Up to Racism protesters were shepherded into a smaller area as they continued to chant “no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here”, which were met with “no they’re f****** not” from the other side of the street.

Three people were arrested – two for breach of the peace and one for breaching the conditions of a community protection notice, Surrey Police said.

Saturday’s events come amid continued tension around the use of the hotels for asylum seekers.

On Tuesday, the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction to remove asylum seekers from the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, from September 12.

Regular protests had been held outside the hotel in recent weeks after an asylum seeker was charged with trying to kiss a 14-year-old girl, which he denies.

The Government announced plans on Friday to appeal against the High Court’s refusal to allow it to intervene in the case, and to further appeal against the temporary injunction.

Other local councils also publicly announced their intention to seek legal advice as to whether they could achieve a similar injunction for hotels in their areas.

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage has set out plans for mass deportations if he becomes prime minister.

Arresting asylum seekers on arrival, automatic detention and forced deportation to countries such as Afghanistan and Eritrea are among the proposals reported to be announced on Tuesday.

They also include deals with third countries, which could include reviving the Conservatives’ Rwanda link-up, and sending asylum seekers to British overseas territories such as Ascension Island as a “fallback” option.

Mr Farage said the plans could see hundreds of thousands of people deported and five charter flights taking off from the UK every day.

The first step of Reform UK’s plans would be to leave the European Convention on Human Rights and to scrap the Human Rights Act, followed by legislation to bar those who come to the UK on small boats from claiming asylum.

“The aim of this legislation is mass deportations,” Clacton MP Mr Farage told The Times.

“We have a massive crisis in Britain. It is not only posing a national security threat but it’s leading to public anger that frankly is not very far away from disorder.

“There is only one way to stop people coming into Britain and that is to detain them and deport them.”