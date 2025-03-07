M25 section to close from 9pm for bridge demolition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A section of the M25 will be closed from 9pm on Friday until 6am on Monday as part of a delayed £317 million project.

The motorway will be closed between Junctions 10 and 11 in Surrey to allow National Highways to demolish and remove a bridge which is no longer needed.

Diversion routes on A roads will be in place.

The project, which started in summer 2022, will increase the number of lanes at Junction 10, which is one of the UK’s busiest and most dangerous motorway junctions.

It was initially scheduled to be completed this summer, but will not finish until spring next year because of delays attributed to extreme weather.

Among the people affected by this weekend’s closure will be many of those travelling to, from and between the UK’s two busiest airports, Heathrow and Gatwick.

There were fears of severe congestion on diversion routes during weekend closures in 2024, but many drivers heeded warnings to stay away, meaning long hold-ups were avoided.

National Highways senior project manager Jonathan Wade said: “We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.

“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long-term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption.

“We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible.

“Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”

The final weekend closure as part of the project is scheduled to take place in a fortnight.

RAC spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “Without careful planning, drivers could face some really lengthy tailbacks.

“We expect diversion routes, especially along the A3, to become heavily congested.

“Those that do decide to drive on either weekend should prepare to spend much longer on the roads and make sure they have plenty of fuel or charge for their trips.”

The March 2024 closure was the first planned daytime shutdown of the M25 since it opened in 1986.