Murder victim’s brother welcomes apology personally delivered by police chief

A terminally ill man has welcomed the personal delivery of an apology by the chief constable over police failings following the murder of his brother.

Eugene Thompson’s brother Paul was murdered in 1994 by loyalist terrorists.

The 25-year-old died after being shot while in a taxi in the area of Springfield Park on his way home.

Earlier that evening, UDA terrorists are believed to have cut a hole in a peace line fence to access the area which was reported to police.

Chief Constable Jon Boutcher delivered an apology to Mr Thompson in hospital in Belfast on Tuesday which acknowledges failures by police.

It describes Paul Thompson’s murder as “tragic and senseless”, and pays tribute to his brother and mother Margaret, who has since died, for “great courage and resilience in their journey for the truth about his murder”.

The apology says the murder has not been the subject of a full and effective investigation in accordance with article two of the European Convention on Human Rights, and accepts a conclusion by the former Historical Enquiries Team that police could have taken steps to provide patrolling in the area after suspicious activity was reported.

“That dedicated action may have prevented Paul’s murder,” the apology states.

It also acknowledges the original police investigation did not identify or pursue all lines of inquiry and significant disclosure delays at the inquest.

“The police service apologises unreservedly to Eugene for the above failings on the part of policing which impacted adversely both on the delivery of justice for Paul and on his family’s quest for the truth,” it said.

“We are committed to improving how we help families and communities impacted by the troubles by being more open, transparent and victim-focused, and by disclosing as much information as we possibly can.

“The police service believes that further information about Paul’s murder can safely be released to Eugene and hopes that the pending Supreme Court judgment will allow for this to happen.”

The UK government took a legal effort to the Supreme Court to prevent coroner Louisa Fee from disclosing a summary, or gist, of the evidence in a sensitive security force file following an inquest into Mr Thompson’s death. A ruling has not yet been made.

Mr Thompson welcomed the apology from Mr Boutcher, and said he hopes to see the judgment from the Supreme Court soon.

“I thanked Jon Boutcher for coming himself and for acting quickly in delivering the apology from the PSNI after we had asked for it,” he said.

“That’s different to the British Supreme Court, who also know my situation, and I had hoped they would have made their judgment by now, but there is no sign of it.

“The apology makes clear the RUC didn’t investigate and arrest suspects when they could have and that they could have done things that could have prevented Paul’s murder.”

Daniel Holder, director of the Committee on the Administration of Justice (CAJ), said Mr Thompson and his mother “long fought for justice and truth in relation to Paul’s murder”.

He added: “The High Court and Court of Appeal ruled over a year ago that Eugene was entitled to see the information in the coroner’s ‘gist’.

“The Secretary of State appealed the Supreme Court hearing was back at the beginning of June and Eugene is still awaiting the ruling.

“It’s welcome that the PSNI chief constable has quickly delivered this apology in relation to the RUC and PSNI failings.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Chief Constable, Jon Boutcher, held a private meeting with Mr Eugene Thompson, the brother of Liam Paul Thompson, during which he provided a statement of apology on behalf of the Police Service of Northern Ireland for failings identified on the part of the RUC and PSNI.”