Supermarket opening hours for New Year revealed for Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl and more
Most major supermarkets are open with time variations
With 2026 just around the corner, many will be stocking up on essential New Years’ Eve treats and groceries for the first week of the year.
Expect shopping aisles to be bustling with families and overpacked trolleys as you fill your basket today and tomorrow, with many stores operating different opening times at this time of year.
Most major supermarkets were closed on Christmas Day, for instance, with some also set to be closed on 1 January.
Here’s all the information you need on which supermarkets are open (and when) over the new year:
Tesco
- New Year’s Eve: 6am to 7pm (Express stores 7am to 10pm)
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm (Express stores 8am to 10pm)
Sainsbury’s
- New Year’s Eve: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 6am to 9pm)
- New Year’s Day: 8am to 8pm (convenience stores 9am to 9pm)
Aldi
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Lidl
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Asda
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
Co-op
- New Year’s Eve: Usual opening time to 7pm (convenience stores 6am or 7am to 8pm)
- New Year’s Day: 10am to 7pm (convenience stores 9am to 8pm)
Waitrose
- New Year’s Eve: Open
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Marks and Spencer
- New Year’s Eve: 8am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
Morrisons
- New Year’s Eve: 7am to 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 9am to 6pm
