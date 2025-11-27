Government ‘not in favour’ of controversial efforts to dim the sun

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have expressed their opposition to efforts to reflect more of the sun’s rays back into space, noting they are “not in favour”.

Commons Leader Sir Alan Campbell warned that solar radiation modification could expose the climate and environment to "risks", after a Labour MP called for a debate on geoengineering experiment rules.

Talking about solar geoengineering, Sarah Coombes, the West Bromwich MP, said: “Solar geoengineering is the idea of injecting particles into the Earth’s atmosphere to dim or reflect the light of the sun and cool the planet.

“It is something that’s been the subject of science fiction and conspiracy theories for many years.”

Ms Coombes asked: “Given the potential risks of this technology, could we have a debate on how Britain will work with other countries to regulate experiments with the Earth’s atmosphere, and ensure we co-operate with other countries on solutions that actually tackle the root cause of climate change?”

Sir Alan replied: “We’re not in favour of solar radiation modification, given the uncertainty around the potential risks it poses to the climate and environment.

“We do work closely with the international research community to evaluate the latest scientific evidence.”

Solar radiation is already reflected back into space naturally, including by particles in the atmosphere and clouds.

Efforts to develop artificial methods in real life have come up against opposition, including from Greenpeace UK, which has warned the technology will not remove carbon from the air, could disrupt weather patterns, and comes with “no off-switch”.

Mary Church, of the Geneva and Washington-based Centre for International Environmental Law, last month warned that this type of intervention “is inherently unpredictable and risks further breaking an already broken climate system”.

She said: “With uneven global impacts predicted, deployment would create winners and losers, undermining the rights of billions of people and raising the central question of who gets to control the global thermostat.”