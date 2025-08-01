Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One adult was taken to hospital as well as eight children after a suspected poisoning at a summer camp which led to a 76-year-old man being arrested, police have said.

Leicestershire Police said the incident, which took place at a camp in the village of Stathern, Leicestershire on Sunday, saw an adult taken to hospital as a precaution and discharged.

The 76-year-old man, arrested on Monday evening at a nearby pub on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious thing with intent to injure, aggrieve or annoy, was still being questioned on Friday.

All eight children taken to hospital as a precaution have since been discharged, and their parents or guardians were contacted.

Leicestershire Police originally said the incident happened on Monday, before amending it to Sunday, and it is still unclear whether officers only responded on Monday, and whether that is why the force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The scene in Stathern, Leicestershire, after a 76-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of administering poison at a summer camp ( Jacob King/PA Wire )

The investigation is being led by the East Midlands special operations unit’s major incident team.

Detective Inspector Neil Holden, the senior investigating officer, said: “We understand the concern this incident will have caused to parents, guardians and the surrounding community.”

He added: “This is a complex and sensitive investigation and we will continue to provide updates to both parents and guardians and the public as and when we can.”

The IOPC said: “Our assessment team has examined all available evidence and concluded the matter should be independently investigated by the IOPC.

“The investigation will look at whether there were any breaches of professional behaviour – namely a failure to carry out duties and responsibilities – that resulted in a delay in Leicestershire Police’s response to what was later declared a critical incident.”

The incident is believed to have happened at Stathern Lodge, a converted farmhouse with a sports hall and catering facilities.

Neighbours described seeing distressed parents outside the village hall in nearby Plungar, which was used as a triage centre for the children on Monday.