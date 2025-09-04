Public appeal issued after inmate absconds from prison
Anyone with information on Edwards’ whereabouts, or believe they may have seen him, is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101.
Police are appealing to the public for information after an inmate absconded from a Suffolk prison.
Suffolk Police said Francis Edwards, 39, was reported missing on Wednesday after he was absent at a prison roll call at HM Prison Hollesley Bay.
He is serving a three-year and two-month sentence for burglary and theft offences. He is described as Caucasian, five-foot-11 inches tall, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Edwards also has a scar on his upper right arm.
