Protesters praised for peaceful demonstration against asylum-seeker housing plan

Former home secretary Suella Braverman has praised protesters for peacefully demonstrating against plans to house asylum seekers in flats above a town centre shop.

More than 1,000 people are estimated to have attended the protest in Waterlooville, Hampshire, on Wednesday evening against the proposal to house 35 people at the property in London Road.

Posting on X, Ms Braverman, who is the Conservative MP for Fareham and Waterlooville, said: “Very proud of the people of Waterlooville tonight. To the thousands of local people who peacefully protested, you speak for millions.

“Zero offences, arrests and no disorder. You’re not far-right. You just love our country and are willing to stand up for it. Thank you.

“To the Home Office and Havant Borough Council, we say: no. Thank you to the police for keeping everyone safe.”

The demonstration came after the MP organised a petition to Havant Borough Council against the plans.

The local authority said it had not been initially consulted on the proposals after communication difficulties with Clearsprings, a procurement company employed by the Home Office for the project.

Leader of Havant Borough Council, Labour councillor Phil Munday stated: “Having received the petition from Suella Braverman, I am yet again concerned with her repeated use of inaccurate language in her supporting letter which only seeks to exacerbate fear in the hearts and minds of our concerned residents.

“Repeated reference to illegal immigrants and unwanted men flames fears when we know as a matter of fact all users of the proposed accommodation are supported asylum seekers.

“Furthermore, the proposed use – as I discussed in depth with the Home Office personally – is that the accommodation would be used by a mix of families and individuals.

“This is a marked difference to the quite frankly offensive remarks that the proposed use of the site is to solely house dangerous single men of detriment to the borough.”

In a letter to Yvette Cooper, the Labour Secretary of State, Ms Braverman described the proposal as “insulting to local people”.

She wrote: “This plan will dump further pressure on policing, healthcare and public infrastructure, all while ignoring the legitimate concerns of residents who have been left voiceless.

“Our town has undergone a transformation and become a welcoming place to work, invest, shop, dine and play.

“Decisions such as yours will once again make our town centres no-go zones for the patriotic, common-sense majority.”

The MP also stated on her website: “This site, in the centre of our town, is utterly inappropriate for migrant accommodation. It must be stopped.”

The consultation ends on Friday August 1, after which the Home Office will decide whether to approve the plans.

A Home Office spokeswoman previously said it was in “active dialogue” with the local authority and added: “We are working to fairly disperse asylum seekers across the country, consulting closely with local authorities and listening to local concerns.”