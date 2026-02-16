Study finds one in three workers are unhappy in their jobs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Around one in three British workers feel less satisfied and engaged in their jobs, impacting their productivity, new research suggests.

A similar number report being stressed at work, while one in five complain of high workloads and a lack of recognition for their efforts.

More than six in 10 of 2,000 workers surveyed by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) agreed that having an opportunity to use their skills and expertise for community benefit would increase job satisfaction and engagement.

The RVS said its study suggests a growing sense of detachment among UK workers, as it launched GoVo for Business, described as an employee volunteering platform.

This platform supports organisations in tackling workforce issues such as employee engagement, wellbeing and productivity.

Carole Urey, chief revenue officer at the RVS, said: "Disconnected and disengaged employees can be costly for employers. These feelings not only reduce productivity but can impact brand reputation and retention. Volunteering through workplace programmes is a proven way to improve wellbeing, connection and productivity, whilst contributing to society."

In 2022, the real estate industry which scored the lowest for job satisfaction in a survery conducted by Indeed – followed by management, consulting and automotive.

At the other end of the scale, education was deemed the happiest sector – with workers scoring high on having a clear sense of purpose.

This was followed closely workers in aerospace and defence, and government and public administration which also scored high on work contentment.

In 2018, a survey revealed that job satisfaction also varied significantly among professions, with the highest proportion of dissatisfied workers in customer service roles:

1. 37% of customer service executives

2. 34% of hospitality employees

3. 34% of administrators

4. 33% of shop workers

5. 28% of nurses and care workers

6. 24% of teachers

7. 24% of van and truck drivers

8. 16% of construction workers

Researchers surveyed more than 2,000 UK workers to determine the extent of job dissatisfaction, revealing that levels vary depending on industry and location.

They also identified the four cities where Brits are most unhappy at work, with Wolverhampton, Sunderland, Carlisle and Walsall topping the pile.