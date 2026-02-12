Student returns to graduate from university 33 years after completing studies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former student has returned to her university to officially graduate – 33 years after she completed her studies.

Bee Costello-Bates finished her politics degree at the University of Bristol in 1993, when she was 21.

Her father was too unwell to come to her graduation at the time so she did not attend the ceremony.

After leaving university, Mrs Costello-Bates had a career in journalism before moving into public relations.

She was approached by Epigram, Bristol University’s student newspaper, in 2024 to speak at its Women in Media panel.

After this, she became involved with mentoring students through the university’s careers service.

They encouraged her to finally graduate and she donned her cap and gown to collect her degree on Wednesday afternoon.

Mrs Costello-Bates, now aged 54, said: “Not attending my graduation ceremony was always at the back of my mind, and it was something I regretted not doing, especially after seeing my nieces and nephews graduate and enjoy the experience so much.

“Today has been a fantastic day. To attend the ceremony with my 11-year-old daughter and my husband has been amazing.

“My daughter has now been to both her parents’ graduation ceremonies after my husband achieved a masters in forestry a few years ago.”

She was handed her degree by the university’s vice-chancellor and president, Professor Evelyn Welch, at the Wills Memorial Building.

After finishing her degree, Mrs Costello-Bates wrote for publications including The Sun and The Times as well as researching for the Sunday Times Magazine.

She completed a diploma in wine and became editor of a drinks title before moving into public relations, setting up her own consultancy with a focus on food, drink and travel in 2013.

Holly Smithurst, who was mentored by Mrs Costello-Bates, said: “Bee went above and beyond to support me. Her advice and knowledge were absolutely amazing, and she went through all the options available to me.

“It’s great that she’s graduating, and I hope she has a wonderful day. She’s been a real inspiration for me and, as a result, I hope to undertake a masters in journalism next year.”

Mrs Costello-Bates also supported Amelia Shaw, who graduated with a politics and sociology degree last year.

Miss Shaw said: “I’m delighted that I, along with other students she has mentored, helped inspire Bee to take this long‑awaited step and attend her graduation.

“She has empowered so many of us to believe in our potential and has given so much back to the University of Bristol community, championing the next generation of young journalists.

“It’s wonderful to see her now taking a moment to celebrate her own achievements with the same pride and confidence she encourages in others.”

Imogene Halsey-Dudley, the head of alumni engagement at the university, said it was “so grateful” for the time and support Mrs Costello-Bates had given to students.

“These students are from underrepresented groups and often face wider challenges than their peers, and the help given by mentors like Bee is invaluable,” Dr Halsey-Dudley added.

“We’re thrilled to hear that Bristol Mentors enabled Bee to reconnect to the university and ultimately led to her officially graduating. Many congratulations Bee and thank you for supporting our students.”