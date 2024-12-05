Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been handed a five-year non-harassment order and fined after breaching bail conditions.

Hogg had his sentence for abusing his estranged wife over the course of five years deferred until 9 January for clarification on whether a community order with remotely monitored supervision can be imposed.

He earlier admitted breaching bail conditions by repeatedly contacting his ex-partner, Gillian Hogg, in June.

Hogg previously pleaded guilty to a single charge of domestic abuse of Mrs Hogg when he appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on November 4.

He admitted shouting and swearing, tracking her movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

open image in gallery Hogg’s sentence for abusing his ex-wife has been deferred to 9 January ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

The court previously heard he berated Mrs Hogg for “not being fun” after going on drinking binges with his colleagues, and once sent her more than 200 text messages in the space of a few hours.

For the bail breach, he was placed on a five-year non-harassment order and fined £600, with an additional £40 victim surcharge, when he appeared at Jedburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing on Thursday.

Hogg now lives abroad and plays for French club Montpellier, and court was told he is in the process of a divorce.

Angela Gray KC, representing Hogg, said he will be remaining in France until at least March next year.

Sheriff Peter Paterson said a report about Hogg placed before the court mentioned the Caledonian Men’s Programme, a behaviour programme for men convicted of domestic abuse.

open image in gallery Hogg has admitted to a string of abusive incidents, including bombarding Gillian Hogg with texts while she was on a night out ( Owen Humphreys/PA Wire )

“There is a difficulty with that and that is that you are a non-resident of the UK,” Mr Paterson said. “I cannot impose that at the moment.”

However, he said he wasn’t prepared to defer until March. “So I will defer sentence until January 9 for clarification about whether I can impose a community order with supervision to be monitored remotely,” he said.

The sentencing in January will be at Selkirk Sheriff Court.

The 32-year-old had been due to stand trial on November 4 but pleaded guilty that day to a charge of domestic abuse, between 2019 and 2024 at locations including Hawick in the Scottish Borders.

Prosecutor Drew Long told the court last month that the couple moved to Exeter in 2019 with their three young children, all aged under three, but Hogg’s “behaviour deteriorated” as he went out partying.

Hogg would “shout and swear and accuse Mrs Hogg of not being fun” for not joining in drinking, and her family “noticed a change in her”, the court heard.

open image in gallery Stuart Hogg playing for Scotland ( PA Archive )

In 2022, Mrs Hogg went on a night out and was bombarded with text messages from her husband which “caught the attention of the people she was with”, the prosecutor said.

The following year, the couple moved to Hawick but Hogg used an app to track his wife and “questioned her whereabouts” while she was dropping the children off, Mr Long told the court.

In 2023, Mrs Hogg decided to leave the rugby player and sought advice from a domestic abuse service.

In September of that year, the court heard last month, Hogg sent so many messages that it led Mrs Hogg to have a panic attack, and Hogg “sent in excess of 200 texts in a few hours despite being asked to leave her alone”.

On February 21 this year, police were called due to Hogg “shouting and swearing” and he was taken into custody and then placed on a bail order stipulating not to contact Mrs Hogg, or to enter the family home.

Hogg retired from professional rugby last year but in July this year it was announced that he would be returning after signing for Montpellier on a two-year contract.

The former Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs player was made an MBE for services to the sport in this year’s New Year Honours list.