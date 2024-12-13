Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The first half of 2024 saw staff across numerous sectors locked into pay disputes with the outgoing Conservative government amid the cost of living crisis.

Teachers, doctors, nurses, civil servants and transport workers were among the many professionals to walk out, including junior doctors who went on their eleventh strike since March the previous year.

But the newly elected Labour government brought pay rises across the public sector, with staff told to expect a 4 per cent to 6 per cent increase for the year 2024/2025 and junior doctors offered a historic 22.3 per cent over the next two years.

This week, the government began deciding salaries for 2025/2026, with chancellor Rachel Reeves revealing that 2.8 per cent will be the maximum pay rise awarded to most public sector workers - 0.2 per cent above projected inflation.

open image in gallery Teachers striking in January over pay rises ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

In response, unions representing NHS staff, teachers and transport workers have threatened a fresh round of strike action if the proposal is not revised.

Meanwhile, Downing Street has warned that “for pay awards to go beyond inflation, they will have to be met by productivity improvements.”

Here all the strikes announced for the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.

Monday 16 December

Unite members at Synnovis, a supplier that provides crucial pathology services to the NHS, begin five days of strike action.

The company processes blood tests for NHS services in south east London, including King’s College Hospital, Princess Royal University Hospital, Orpington Hospital, Beckenham Beacon and Queen Mary’s Hospital, Sidcup.

The strike is in response to a cyber attack on the supplier in June this year, which left patients unable to get blood tests and had an “alarming impact on staff” who were “forced to work additional hours and without access to essential computer systems,” according to Unite.

Tuesday 17 December

Synnovis strikes continue.

Wednesday 18 December

Synnovis strikes continue.

Thursday 19 December

Nearly 50 Unite members employed as ramp agents by Swissport at Leeds-Bradford Airport walk out.

They claim their employer did not offer them a £125 payment which staff at other airports received.

The strike could cause major disruption to flights scheduled to leave the airport over Christmas.

Synnovis strikes continue.

Friday 20 December

Synnovis strikes continue.

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Saturday 21 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Sunday 22 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Monday 23 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Tuesday 24 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Wednesday 25 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Thursday 26 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Friday 27 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Saturday 28 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Sunday 29 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Monday 30 December

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Tuesday 31 December

Staff working on London’s Elizabeth Line who belong to Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union begin a 24-hour strike, aiming to disrupt New Year’s Eve celebrations in the capital.

According to the RMT’s general secretary, Mick Lynch, the workers’ “demands for fair treatment on working hours and leave remain unmet.”

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Wednesday 1 January

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Thursday 2 January

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Friday 3 January

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Saturday 4 January

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Tuesday 7 January

National Education Union (NEU) members from 32 sixth form colleges resume their strike action over not receiving a 5.5 per cent pay reward offered to teachers at other types of school.

Strikes at Leeds-Bradford Airport continue.

Wednesday 8 January

Sixth form college strikes continue.

Thursday 9 January

Sixth form college strikes continue.