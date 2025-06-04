Strawberries bucking the trend to get bigger and cheaper in 2025 – here’s why

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Strawberry season in the UK has arrived ahead of schedule this year, with growers attributing the early bounty to a combination of warm days, cool nights, and ample sunshine.

The favourable weather conditions have resulted in strawberries that are not only sweeter and larger but also more aesthetically pleasing, leading to lower prices for consumers.

James Miller, commercial director at WB Chambers Farms in Maidstone, noted that consistent daytime temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius in May, coupled with overnight drops to 9 degrees and high light levels, have been instrumental in producing the exceptional early-season crop.

Mr Miller said that these conditions have "really helped the plants to develop and to produce the sweet and large berries that we've got at the moment", adding that "the warm and sunny weather has been welcome for strawberry growing this year".

Tesco reported it had increased its stock from UK strawberry growers and reduced the price of 400g punnets from £2.50 to £1.50. The supermarket anticipates a 25 per cent increase in strawberry sales compared to 2024.

This bucks the common ‘shrinkflation’ trend many products have been subject to in recent years, where shoppers are paying higher prices for lower quantities.

It was recently revealed that the average price of chocolate in the UK grew an inflation-busting 16.5 per cent in the year to February. This is despite many of the products remaining the same size or even becoming smaller.

Miller said growing conditions this spring were very different to last year when Britain experienced a much colder and wetter start to the fruit growing season.

He said all farmers understood that they have to adapt to climate change, and be prepared for changing circumstances.

"We have to invest in the technology. That means that we understand the weather impact on the crops and how we change our irrigation or feeding routines for the future," he said.

Miller also welcomed the news that the government is in the process of resetting trade ties with the European Union, which should make it easier to export. The sooner a deal comes the better.

"If it was this summer, then this season, that would be fantastic," he said.