Fire breaks out at London’s Westfield Stratford shopping centre

A fire has broken out at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in London, which is being evacuated.
London Fire Brigade says it has sent 10 fire engines and a 32-metre turntable ladder to the fire at a multi-storey car park at the centre.
A spokesperson said a number of vehicles were alight in the upper level of the car park.
People inside the shopping centre have shared images on social media of people being evacuated.
Meanwhile, West Ham supporters heading to the London Stadium for the game against Tottenham Hotspur at 5.30pm, have also posted pictures of the fire.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a multi-storey car park at Westfield Shopping Centre on Montfichet Road in Stratford.
“A number of vehicles are currently alight on an upper level of the car park.
“The fire has been producing a significant amount of smoke and we're advising people to avoid the area at this time.
“The shopping centre has been evacuated as a precaution.”
The fire brigade received 35 calls over the fire, with the first coming in at 4.05pm.
This is a breaking story - more to follow
