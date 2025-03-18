Localised memorials for institutional abuse survivors being considered – O’Neill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Localised memorials for survivors of historical institutional abuse are being considered, First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said.

A memorial plaque to those who suffered at institutions across Northern Ireland to be installed at Parliament Buildings in Belfast.

It will continue the delivery of the recommendations of the Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI), which revealed sexual, physical and emotional abuse at the homes from 1922 to 1995.

Sir Anthony Hart, who chaired the inquiry which revealed shocking levels of abuse in that period recommended a permanent memorial, compensation and an official apology to the victims.

Speaking during questions for the Executive Office at the Assembly on Tuesday, Ms O’Neill said following engagement with the four main victim survivors groups, she could confirm there is support for a memorial plaque at Parliament Buildings.

She said they are also considering further memorials.

“We also recognise that some survivors wish to see a broader programme, including localised memorials,” she said.

Ms O’Neill said they are working to agree potential locations and will work with the Arts Council to ensure that the views of victims and survivors are essential to design.

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson asked how the Executive Office will “take into account the sensitivity and breadth of concerns expressed by victims and survivors”.

Ms O’Neill responded: “I assure you that we do everything that we can to make sure that their views are taken on board.

“These are people that have been failed at every turn over the years, and it’s important that we get this right.

“The deputy First Minister and myself have met some of the groups, we’ve met individuals and we want to continue to engage with them, because their voice is absolutely crucial.

“We must get this right in terms of this remaining part of this jigsaw, in terms of memorialisation.

“So I think we’re making some strides forward in terms of memorialisation in this building itself.

“But then there’s that wider area and we’re going to work with the Arts Council to look at what other form of memorial will be appropriate.

“Because there are differences, some feel that an education programme perhaps is the best way to go, some feel that plaques are appropriate.

“Everybody will have a different view, but we must make sure we have a forum where everybody’s view will be heard and I can give you that assurance that that’s the determination of the deputy First Minister and myself.”