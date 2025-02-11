Storm Eowyn damage to schools in Northern Ireland cost millions, Stormont told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Eowyn caused millions of pounds of damage to school buildings across Northern Ireland, Stormont has heard.

The storm brought high speed gusts which felled trees and damaged power lines across the region last month, leaving many without electricity for days.

Education Minister Paul Givan said his officials are still counting the full cost of damage from the storm.

“We are still trying to get precise details … this assessment is currently in the region of £6 million attributable to the cost to the department from the storm, and on the capital side £2 million,” he said.

Mr Givan’s department was allocated £3 million last week to help mitigate the costs associated with storm damage.

Speaking during questions for his department in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Givan said the Education Authority’s maintenance helpdesk received in excess of 1,000 calls following the storm, ranging from missing roof tiles to significant structural damage.

Mr Givan thanked all school staff, Education Authority staff and NIE Networks for their work to repair the damage in challenging conditions.

He said 60 schools were not able to open on Monday January 27 with 10 having been significantly damaged and 50 being without power.

But said all had reopened by Friday January 31.

“Significant damage has been experienced across the schools estate.

“The Education Authority’s maintenance teams have been collating damage reports and triaging on a safety basis,” he told MLAs.

“Plans are well developed to address the required remedial works which are likely to be ongoing in some schools for several weeks and indeed months.”