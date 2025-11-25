Shoes of domestic abuse survivors displayed at Stormont

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoes belonging to survivors of domestic abuse have been displayed at Stormont in a call to end violence at home.

The Souls of Our Shoes exhibition, organised by the Mothers’ Union, featured the shoes of more than 50 domestic abuse survivors on display at Northern Ireland’s seat of government on Tuesday.

Laid across a table in the Long Gallery, they included high heels, as well as different types of trainers and leather brogues.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, Junior Minister Joanne Bunting, Justice Minister Naomi Long, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir, and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt were among the Assembly members who viewed it.

The Mothers’ Union, a Church of Ireland organisation, which has more than 5,000 members across the island of Ireland, said it had been campaigning against domestic and gender-based violence for more than a decade.

Mothers’ Union’s All-Ireland president, Kay Clarke, said protecting women and girls from violence should unite everybody.

“We often say that Northern Ireland has endured enough pain, enough division, enough loss,” she said.

“So let this – protecting women and girls from violence – be something that unites us because this is not about politics. This is about humanity. Domestic and sexual violence intersect with health, housing, justice, education, and community development.”

Addressing those gathered in the Long Gallery she said: “When we invest in safety, we invest in the future of our families. When we believe survivors, we build trust. And when we take decisive action, we send a message that echoes far beyond these walls: ‘No woman or girl should ever have to live in fear – not here, not ever’.

“The Mothers’ Union will continue to stand with you, to work with you, and to pray for you – that you will have the courage to act decisively, the compassion to listen deeply, and the commitment to make Northern Ireland a place where every woman and girl can flourish, free from fear.

“Together, we can make that vision real.”