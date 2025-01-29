Storm Ivo brings heavy rain to UK as Met Office issues new weather warnings for ice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK can expect some more volatile weather with a number of yellow weather warnings for ice, while heavy ran and wind as Storm Ivo batters parts of the country.

The Met Office has issued two weather warnings for Scotland and Northern Ireland predicting icy patches overnight which they warned may lead to travel disruption on Thursday morning.

The warnings are in place from 10pm on Wednesday to 10am on Thursday as they forecasted that wintry showers on Wednesday night could lead to icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Meanwhile, southern parts of England and the Channel Islands are experiencing heavy rain and winds of 35 to 40mph as remnants of Storm Ivo impact the coast.

open image in gallery Yellow weather warnings for Ice will sweep across Scotland and Northern Ireland over Wednesday night into Thursday morning ( Met Office )

Met Office Meteorologist Alex Burkill said of the storm: “For us, it is going to bring some heavy rain, but confined mainly to southern most counties. That being said, we could see some high totals, 25-30mm perhaps over the far south of Devon and some heavy rain spreading across further East as well.”

“Also need to watch out for some strong winds in the south west, but not enough to cause too many issues.”

The Met Office told The Independent that while Storm Ivo “will bring strong winds and heavy rain to South Western parts of Europe”, “the system is too far South to bring any major impacts to the UK, with just some rain in Southern parts of England through Wednesday.”

open image in gallery Storm Ivo brings heavy rain to the south of England ( Met Office )

Storm Ivo, named by the Portuguese meteorological office, is primarily impacting France, Spain and Portugal. Like Storm Herminia, it did not meet the criteria to be named by the Met Office’s storm naming group, which includes Met Eireann and KNMI.

Nevertheless, Storm Herminia did wreak havoc to the south of England. The Met Office recorded 84mph gusts of wind in the Isle of Wight, while 59.4mm of rainfall was noted in Seathwaite, Cumbria.

Somerset declared a major incident on Monday morning after overnight flooding caused problems in the region and more than 100 people were evacuated from their homes.

Storm Ivo and Storm Herminia are two of the latest storms to follow Storm Éowyn, which saw red weather warnings issued across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nearly a million properties were left without power across the British Isles, with wind gusts in excess of 100mph.

The Met Office named it “probably the strongest storm” to hit the UK in at least a decade.