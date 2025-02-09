Storm Eowyn: 1,500 premises still without power in Ireland
Approximately 1,500 premises remain cut off from electricity more than two weeks after Storm Eowyn brought record-breaking winds to Ireland.
The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) met on Sunday in a bid to further co-ordinate efforts to restore power, water, telecommunications and other services following the severe weather event.
Eowyn cut electricity supply to more premises than ever before.
Power has so far been restored to 766,500 homes, farms, schools and businesses. However, 1,500 customers remain without supply.
Uisce Eireann is working to return service to the “final few” customers without water.
The estimated effect of Storm Eowyn on the national telecoms userbase was the largest in ComReg’s recorded history.
As of 10am on Saturday, 0.36% of fixed service users were without services and 0.13% of mobile service users were experiencing some level of degradation of service.
Elsewhere, emergency response hubs are assisting people with basic needs such as water, hot food, phone charging, broadband access and shower facilities.
The hubs are also operating study rooms for exam-year students.
The NECG is continuing to emphasise safety in the aftermath of the storm.
In a statement, it said: “If you come across fallen wires or damaged electricity networks, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.
“Report any damage to electricity infrastructure by calling 1800 372 999.”
The NECG will meet again on Monday.