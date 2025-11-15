Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy wind and rain battered the UK during the onslaught from Storm Claudia with flooding in parts of Wales posing a “significant risk to life”.

A major incident was declared in the early hours of Saturday morning in Monmouth, South Wales. Emergency services worked tirelessly to carry out rescues and evacuations.

Parts of the West Midlands were also hit by flooding and strong winds caused trees to uprooted and fall in Staffordshire and Manchester. In Ireland the storm left about 5,000 homes, farms and businesses were without power on Saturday morning.

It comes after the Met Office issued amber warnings for rain from Friday midday to midnight, with 150mm of rain expected in some parts of Wales.

A 24-hour yellow weather warning was also put in place for wind and rain across the south of England, the Midlands, parts of Wales and the south of Scotland.

open image in gallery The fallout from Storm Claudia continues causing flooding in Wales and the Midlands (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Storm Claudia, named by the Spanish Meteorological Service,is still expected to affect Northern Ireland on Saturday with a yellow weather warning in place for rain until midday with up to 44mm of rain expected.

As of 11am on Saturday the Environment Agency has issued 68 flood warnings and 161 flood warnings in England as some areas face fast-flowing and deep floodwater following heavy rainfall.

South Wales Fire and Rescue area manager Matt Jones said conditions in Monmouth remained challenging due to fast-moving water, blocked roads and pressure on infrastructure.

open image in gallery The Environmental Agency issued 68 flood warnings and 161 alerts ( The Environmental Agency )

He said: “This is a large-scale incident, and our crews and partners have been working tirelessly through the night and into today to help those affected.

“I want to thank everyone involved for the professionalism and care they continue to show in very difficult circumstances.

“I would urge the public to avoid the Monmouth area completely where possible. The flooding is significant, and we need to keep routes clear to allow emergency services to reach the people who need us most. If you are in immediate danger with threat to life or property, or need urgent assistance, please call 999.”

open image in gallery Yellow warning for rain in Northern Ireland issued by the Met Office until midday ( Met Office )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today:

Remaining cloudy and damp across England and Wales with patchier rain and drizzle compared to Friday. Drier and brighter for much of Northern Ireland and Scotland, with some sunny spells. Mild in the south, cold in the north.

Tonight:

Clear skies across Scotland, extending into Northern Ireland and northern England with a touch of frost. Cloudier for the rest of England and Wales with some drizzle in places.

Sunday:

Dull in the south to start with further drizzle, this slowly clearing. Elsewhere, largely dry with bright spells though a band of showers moving into the far north.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

A cold and frosty start on Monday with plenty of sunshine and the odd shower. Risk of rain, sleet and hill snow on Tuesday and into Wednesday. Overnight frosts are expected.