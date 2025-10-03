Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Amy has left a man seriously injured and plunged more than 184,000 homes and businesses into darkness across the island of Ireland.

The powerful winds brought widespread disruption, including localised flooding, numerous fallen trees, significant transport delays, and school closures in Northern Ireland.

In Co Donegal, the Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency issued its highest-level wind warning, advising residents to shelter indoors between 4pm and 6pm.

This red wind alert indicated a high risk of fallen trees, damage to power lines, hazardous travelling conditions, structural damage, and wave overtopping.

Gardai confirmed they are treating an incident in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, where a man sustained serious injuries shortly after 4.15pm, as weather-related.

The Electricity Supply Board (ESB) reported that approximately 184,000 homes, farms and businesses throughout the Republic of Ireland were without power by 5.15pm as the storm continued to batter the region.

open image in gallery Storm Amy weather warnings for Saturday 4 October ( PA Graphics )

The ESB said affected properties were predominantly in counties Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim, Cavan and Donegal.

It also warned that further power outages can be expected.

A spokesperson said: “Crews will continue the restoration work for as long as possible this evening, but it is likely that the majority of customers will not have their power restored tonight due to the hazardous weather conditions and accessibility challenges.”

Schools across a large part of Northern Ireland were advised to close early as the high winds brought disruption.

No update has been provided on the number of homes without power in the region.

However, flights and trains have been affected and a number of roads were closed due to fallen trees, including part of the M1.

open image in gallery People try to walk in gale force wind during Storm Amy in Galway, Ireland ( Reuters )

Forecasters said there would be damaging winds with every county on the island under weather warnings on Friday.

The UK Met Office said wind speeds could reach up to 80mph (130kph) along the most exposed coastal areas of the island, with fallen trees and power outages among the potential impacts.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow wind warning was put in place for the entire region between 2pm on Friday and midnight on Saturday.

A yellow rain warning is in place for the region until midday on Saturday, with the Met Office warning that the flooding of homes and businesses is possible.

An additional amber wind warning was put in place for Antrim, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry between 3pm and 8pm on Friday, and the Education Authority said a decision to shut schools from noon had been taken in the interest of the safety of children, young people and staff.

The Met Office said Storm Amy is likely to bring a period of damaging south-to-southwesterly winds during the late afternoon and evening on Friday, with gusts of 60-70mph inland and up to 80mph along some more exposed coasts.

open image in gallery A woman looks at wave wash over Blackrock diving tower during Storm Amy ( Reuters )

It said power outages could affect other services such as mobile phone coverage.

The agency warned there will “probably” be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

Forecasters also warned of a risk of injury and danger to life through flying debris and large waves.

The weather will also affect commuters, with longer journey times and cancellations on public transport expected.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said it may be necessary to close some routes and advised road users to consider if their journey is necessary, reduce speed, and “take extra care if you must travel”.

In the Republic of Ireland, Met Eireann issued a nationwide yellow wind warning between midday and midnight on Friday.

It forecast gale-force winds in the west and northwest, and extended a more severe orange wind warning to Co Clare on Friday, in place between 2pm and 10pm.

Clare joined the orange warning that was in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo, where Met Eireann warned of large waves and possible power outages.

Gusts of up to 80mph were recorded at Malin Head in Co Donegal at 3pm, while consistent wind speeds of up to 55mph were recorded elsewhere in the county at Finner Camp.

The most severe conditions were forecast for Co Donegal where a Red wind warning was put in place.

Keith Leonard, from the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management, told RTE’s News At One: “If I had one key message it would be for that period from 4 to 6 in Donegal this afternoon, to ask people to shelter in place for that amount of time and to be very careful on the roads before that warning comes into place and after it’s gone through.”

Mr Leonard said the storm will also feature “a lot of rainfall” and that fallen trees are likely to be an issue.

The conditions led to some flight cancellations in and out of the country’s airports.

At sea and along the coast, there is also a red warning from Loop Head to Rossan Point to Fair Head between 2pm and 8pm.

On Saturday, there will be further yellow warnings, for wind in Dublin, Louth and Wicklow between 6am and noon; a combined wind and rain warning for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo between midnight and noon; and a wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Galway and Mayo also between midnight and noon.