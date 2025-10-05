Storm Amy latest: Thousands still without power as weather warnings continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tens of thousands of homes across Scotland remain without power, with high wind warnings persisting in some areas as Storm Amy slowly pulls away.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) confirmed 34,000 customers were still affected as of 8pm on Saturday, despite almost 50,000 connections having already been restored.

Further disruption is anticipated for Sunday's rail services as repair efforts continue following the storm's impact on Friday.

It said that hundreds of tree cutters and engineers have been clearing routes to reach network damage and carrying out repairs where possible, and this work will continue from first light on Sunday.

open image in gallery Debris from a collapsed building falls on a car in Broomielaw in Scotland, with the country seeing the worst of the weather ( Getty Images )

A yellow warning of wind is in place for the east and north east of Scotland, Orkney and Shetland and until midday on Sunday.

The Met Office said: “Strong west to north-westerly winds are expected to continue across the Northern Isles and also affect parts of northern and eastern mainland Scotland through the first part of Sunday, as Storm Amy slowly pulls away to the east.

“Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are possible through the early hours, especially in more exposed areas.

“Winds should generally ease from the west through the morning although (they) will remain strong over, and to the lee of, mountains for some time afterwards.”

It comes after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole of the UK on Saturday, while an amber weather warning of “damaging” winds was in force in northern Scotland until 9pm that day.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 96mph across northern Scotland on Saturday, where Cassley saw 84.6mm of rain fall in 24 hours.

Weather warnings were also in place across much of the country on Friday when the storm first hit.

Irish police said a man died in a “weather-related” incident in the Letterkenny area of County Donegal, Republic of Ireland, shortly after 4.15pm on Friday.

SSEN said hundreds of additional team members were working on its response to the storm, which it said saw wind speeds reach 96mph at lower levels on the island of Tiree on Friday, and gusts of more than 100mph in exposed areas.

The company said the strength of the winds has had a “considerable impact” on the network.

open image in gallery A fallen tree in Queens Park, Glasgow, following Storm Amy ( Lucinda Cameron/PA )

Nik Wheeler, SSEN’s head of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said: “I want to reassure our customers that every resource at our disposal is being directed at the reconnection operation, and our efforts to ensure people are kept well informed and looked after while these essential repairs are carried out.”

The storm also caused transport disruption with ferries cancelled, flights affected and roads and railway lines blocked by fallen trees.

ScotRail said that the storm caused “extensive damage” to the rail network and that disruption will continue into Sunday, though services will be running across the majority of the network after “round-the-clock work” by Network Rail colleagues.

There will be no services on the Oban/Crianlarich and Fort William/Mallaig West Highland Line, nor on the Far North Inverness/Wick/Kyle lines.

It said that due to infrastructure damage, it does not expect services until early on Sunday afternoon on the Inverness to Elgin, Glasgow Queen Street to Cumbernauld, Glasgow Queen Street to Alloa and Glasgow to Wemyss Bay routes.

ScotRail said: “The impact of Storm Amy has been significant and we’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to customers since Friday.

“The safety of our customers and staff is always the priority during these extreme weather events.”

Network Rail Scotland said that more than 280 separate incidents had been recorded by Saturday evening and that teams were “working around the clock” to repair extensive damage caused by Storm Amy.

National Rail warned journeys could continue be disrupted across Scotland, England and Wales on Sunday.

In England, the A628 Woodhead Pass reopened between Woodhead and Langsett on Sunday morning after an earlier collision, but it remained closed to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles because of strong winds.