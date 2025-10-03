Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Storm Amy: One dead in weather-related incident; almost 250,000 without power

Cillian Sherlock,Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 03 October 2025 19:35 EDT
Met Office warn to brace for ‘damaging’ winds as Storm Amy lands
  • One man died in Co Donegal in a weather-related incident as Storm Amy caused widespread disruption across Ireland.
  • Approximately 234,000 properties across the island of Ireland experienced power outages due to the severe weather.
  • Red and amber wind warnings were issued, with gusts reaching up to 92mph in Northern Ireland and 130kph in Co Donegal.
  • The storm led to significant transport disruption, localised flooding, fallen trees, and school closures in affected areas.
  • Emergency services and power companies mobilised, but hazardous conditions are expected to delay power restoration, with further warnings issued for Saturday.
