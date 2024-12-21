In pictures: Thousands gather at Stonehenge to mark winter solstice

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thousands gathered at Stonehenge on Saturday as they greeted the sun with cheers and applause to mark the winter solstice.

Those who observed the spectacle on Saturday at the neolithic monument in Wiltshire encountered a windy morning as they marked the shortest day.

Chris Smith, 31, who had come to Stonehenge for the winter solstice for the first time, said he was there because of the “spiritual draw of the area”.

open image in gallery A person holds up a smartphone in the gloom ahead of sunrise ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

He said: “This is all about renewal, rebirth, we’re entering into the new year, and it’s also a good time to acknowledge what’s taking place in the year that’s been.

“For me, I’ve gone through a bit of a tumultuous year, there’s been lots that has taken place for me in the past 24 months, and this is an opportunity to consolidate everything that has taken place this year and bury that in the past and be able to move forward then into this next new year.”

open image in gallery Faces are painted to mark the solstice ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The civil servant added: “There’s such a vibe. I mean, if you look around, you’ve got everybody here, there’s such an energy in the space.

“You can really feel it like it’s all good vibes. People are just here enjoying themselves, and that’s kind of one of the draws of these sorts of events.

open image in gallery Thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We have got people here from all walks of life. This is the community. And I think in today’s age, this is a really important thing to do.”

Julie Hypher said it felt “really important to come and honour the annual cycle”.

She added it was “just amazing” with “so much energy”.

Stonehenge is a monument built on the alignment of the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.

open image in gallery Arthur Pendragon takes part in the winter solstice celebrations (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

It is believed that solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years.

The dates of the equinoxes and solstices vary because the Gregorian calendar does not exactly match the length of the tropical year – the time it takes the Earth to complete an orbit around the Sun.

open image in gallery Solstices have been celebrated at Stonehenge for thousands of years ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

To realign the calendar with the tropical year, a leap day is introduced every four years and when this happens, the equinox and solstice dates shift back to the earlier date.