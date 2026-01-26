Wife of passenger killed in fatal train crash says they’ve been ‘robbed’ of future together
The incident in Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire in August 2020 claimed three lives and injured six others
A Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) has begun into the tragic train derailment near Stonehaven in which three people lost their lives.
Families of the victims have spoken of being "robbed" of their loved ones’ futures, as proceedings began at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.
The incident, which occurred at Carmont on 12 August 2020, claimed the lives of train driver Brett McCullough, 45; conductor Donald Dinnie, 58; and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62.
Six other individuals sustained injuries in the catastrophic event.
Alex Prentice KC, Crown counsel for the inquiry, read family tributes as the FAI got underway.
He read out parts of a statement written by Diane Stuchbury, Mr Stuchbury’s wife, who told the court her husband died on their wedding anniversary.
Her statement read: “Every day with Chris was a gift.
“The most loving, kind, wise, and loyal man you could ever wish to meet.
“The 12th of August used to be a special day in our house: the day we married.”
Mrs Stuchbury said the accident that claimed her husband’s life “should have never happened”, adding they “have been robbed of their future together as a couple.”
Mr Dinnie’s family said in their statement: “He was loved and adored by all his family and friends.
“He will be forever missed.”
