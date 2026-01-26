Fatal accident inquiry into train crash which killed three due to begin

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fatal accident inquiry into a train derailment in Aberdeenshire which claimed three lives is due to begin on Monday.

The FAI into the crash at Carmont near Stonehaven on August 12 2020 will get under way at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Train driver Brett McCullough, 45, conductor Donald Dinnie, 58, and passenger Christopher Stuchbury, 62, died in the incident while six people were injured.

The 6.38am Aberdeen to Glasgow service derailed on the line to Dundee.

A criminal prosecution saw Network Rail fined £6.7 million in 2023 after it admitted health and safety failings over the crash, which happened on a day of torrential rain.

Debbie Carroll, of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s death investigation authority, said: “Following a thorough and detailed investigation and criminal prosecution this fatal accident inquiry will look at the full circumstances surrounding these tragic deaths and help avoid such an incident happening again.

“The families of Christopher Stuchbury, Donald Dinnie and Brett McCullough and their legal representatives will continue to be updated as the inquiry progresses.”

Hearings for the FAI are expected to continue until February 13, resuming on February 23 for a final week.

Aslef, the train drivers’ union, said the inquiry must hold those responsible to account.

Aslef’s Scottish organiser Kevin Lindsay said: “Today is a day where our foremost thoughts are with the families of the deceased.

“Their pain is incalculable and we know that days like today add to their torment.

“We have said before that Carmont represents endemic and tragic corporate failure. If it was a busy train it is likely many more fatalities would have occurred.

“We have also made clear before that this accident must be a watershed moment for rail safety across the UK. Never again should our drivers be on trains where crashworthiness is not fit for purpose.

“Neither can we have trains on track and infrastructure that are not designed to withstand the consequences of climate change and where repeated warnings were not acted upon.”

He added: “We hope and expect that this FAI establishes all the facts and helps ensure that no family goes through the pain endured by those closest to Christopher, Donald and Brett.”