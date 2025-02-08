Couple reunited with dog stolen from garden more than seven years ago

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After more than seven years of heartache and unwavering hope, a Norfolk couple has been reunited with their beloved Labrador.

Daisy was stolen from Rita and Philip Potter’s garden in November 2017. A tireless search followed, which included social media campaigns and a petition urging government action against pet theft, and finally reached its joyous conclusion thanks to the RSPCA.

Daisy, now 13, was discovered over 200 miles away in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, by RSPCA inspector Kim Walters during routine investigations. Noticing untreated mammary masses, Inspector Walters took Daisy to a vet where a microchip scan revealed the Potters’ contact information.

The emotional reunion took place at the Potters’ Old Buckenham home on Thursday, bringing tears of joy and relief to the couple who had “never given up hope on her being found one day.”

The discovery underscores the importance of microchipping pets and the dedication of organizations like the RSPCA in reuniting lost animals with their families.

open image in gallery Daisy’s theft sparked social media appeals and a Government petition which attracted more than 100,000 signatures (RSPCA)

Mrs Potter, 80, said she and her husband are “so, so grateful” for the RSCPA reuniting them with Daisy, adding their pet will now be given “lots of love and attention”.

“We kept a photograph on the mantlepiece and would look at it every day thinking of her and where she might be. So it is an absolute dream come true that the RSPCA found her and have returned her to us – where she belongs – we are so, so grateful,” she said.

“We know she is elderly now and has health issues but whatever time she has left she will now be surrounded by lots of love and attention.

open image in gallery Rita and Philip Potter and their family said they are ‘so, so grateful’ to the RSPCA for reuniting their beloved pet labrador, Daisy (RSPCA)

“The whole family was so excited to hear the news that my grandchildren went to buy her toys and treats – she also now has not just one – but two comfy beds.”

Daisy’s theft was widely reported after witnesses claim they saw her being bundled into a truck near their home by suspected backyard breeders, who make profit from breeding animals that are often in unsafe conditions.

The couple reported the incident to the police, but the number plate could not be traced.

Mr and Mrs Potter were part of several social media and press appeals to locate Daisy, which earned support from actor Tom Hardy after he reshared their post.

The couple also campaigned for the government to do more to tackle pet theft and set up a petition which attracted more than 100,000 signatures.

In 2024, the Government passed the Pet Abduction Act law which could see perpetrators face a maximum five year prison sentence, a fine, or both.

open image in gallery Daisy cuddles her toy penguin

Ms Walters, the inspector who found Daisy, said she was “a bit choked” after reuniting the dog with her owners and urged anyone with information about the theft to contact the RSPCA or the police.

“I was a bit choked from listening to them and clearly how much they loved her, so it was great telling them that we could get her back home soon once we had made sure she was fit enough to travel and we had arrangements in place for the four hour journey to take place, ” she said.

Andy Cook, behavioural welfare adviser at the Brent Knoll Animal Centre, the RSPCA branch in North Somerset where Daisy was cared for, said: “It seems Daisy has been used for backyard breeding and she has a number of mammary masses, she has slight hip dysplasia and her coat was quite dirty when she came to us as though she had not been groomed for many years.

“She is quite elderly for a Labrador at the age of 13 and we think she is deaf, but she is adorable.

“She really is the sweetest girl and will wag her tail whenever she sees you but since she was stolen it is clear she has had a hard life.”