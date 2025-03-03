Skeletal remains found near Stoke-on-Trent park
The bones were found by a passerby near Festival Park, Etruria, at around 3.40pm on Sunday
Skeletal remains have been found by a passerby near a park in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire police said.
The bones were discovered near Festival Park, Etruria, at around 3.40pm on Sunday. They have not been identified.
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: “At this time the remains have not been identified. A scene is in place while investigators examine the scene.
“We want to assure the local community that although this is an unsettling discovery, we have a visible presence in the area to investigate, provide reassurance and to listen to any concerns.
“Anyone who may have relevant information can speak to officers, or contact us by calling 101, or via Live Chat on our website, quoting incident number 397 of 2 March.You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
