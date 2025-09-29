Calls for wealth tax to fund public services supported at Labour conference

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Calls for a wealth tax to fund investment in public services have been supported at the Labour Party conference.

Delegates passed the public spending motion, which called for the wealthy to “pay their fair share”, by a show of hands.

The motion also pressed the Government to reverse austerity, commit to progressive taxation, and expand collective rights for workers.

It also called for “sustained investment” in fire and rescue services, with an immediate increase of 5,000 firefighters.

Fire Brigades Union general secretary Steve Wright urged the Government to “act decisively by introducing a progressive wealth tax”, adding that the service is in a “state of emergency”.

A freeze on the energy price cap for “at least 12 months to prevent further hardship”, was also called for in the motion.

It had been submitted by the FBU, Unite, the Communication Workers Union (CWU), and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).

Mr Wright said: “Workers in Britain are paying the price for a broken economic model.

“While millions suffer with the soaring cost of living and shrinking wages, the ultra-rich continue to reap the benefits of a rigged system that rewards wealth, not work.

“Meanwhile, public services are on the brink of collapse without the investment desperately needed after fifteen years of austerity.

“The fire and rescue service is in a state of emergency, with the loss of one in five firefighters to cuts since 2010.

“We need an immediate increase of 5,000 firefighters to begin addressing this crisis in public safety.

“The Government must act decisively by introducing a progressive wealth tax to rebuild public services, create jobs, and support struggling households.”