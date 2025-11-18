Every Labour MP elected on pledge to secure borders, Reed says amid backlash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Every single” Labour MP was elected on a manifesto commitment to secure the UK’s borders, a Cabinet minister has said as he defended the Government’s asylum reforms amid a backlash.

Steve Reed said he was “absolutely” proud to be part of Sir Keir Starmer’s administration bringing in the package aimed at deterring migrants from seeking asylum in the UK and making it easier to remove people with no right to be in the country.

But the plans announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood have faced public condemnation from some Labour figures, including a peer who fled to Britain as a child refugee.

Lord Alf Dubs said it was a “shabby thing” that Ms Mahmood was using “children as a weapon”.

Communities Secretary Mr Reed defended a controversial element of the proposals that could see the deportation of families, including children, who have been denied asylum in the UK and refused payments to return to their home countries.

Stressing that families would not be separated, he told Times Radio on Tuesday: “We know that we need more safe and legal routes so that families who have the right to come here and seek asylum can get into the country, but we can’t continue to allow incentives to exist that result in children drowning in the Channel.”

On accusations from some in his party that the Government was echoing the rhetoric of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, Mr Reed said “you are always going to have a range of views” but that “the vast majority of members of the Labour Party and Labour MPs know that we need to deal with this problem because of the harm that it’s doing to our country and to social cohesion”.

Asked whether Labour backbenchers criticising the plans should join the Green Party, the senior MP told Sky News: “Absolutely not.

“Every single one of us who is a Labour MP was elected on the same manifesto, and that manifesto committed us now as a Government to securing our borders.

“It’s very important that we do that. The British people expect us to do that. But we also have to end this vile trade in human lives.”

Pressed on whether he was proud to be part of the Government, he said “absolutely” and that tackling illegal migration was “a very significant issue” for the public.

The Home Secretary told MPs on Monday it was the “uncomfortable truth” that the UK’s generous asylum offer, compared to other European countries, was drawing people to UK shores, and for British taxpayers the system “feels out of control and unfair”.

But Labour peer Lord Alf Dubs, who fled Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia and arrived in England on Kindertransport, told the BBC’s Today programme: “I find it upsetting that we’ve got to adopt such a hard line – what we need is a bit of compassion in our politics and I think that some of the measures were going in the wrong direction, they won’t help.

“The hard line approach will not, in fact, deter people from coming here – at least on the basis of people I spoke to in Calais, for example.”

The refugee campaigner also said that “to use children as a weapon, as the Home Secretary is doing, I think is a shabby thing” as he pointed to the fate of children born in the UK and integrated into communities whose parents are slated for removal.

The plans were also criticised by Emily Spurrell, chairwoman of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, who said the changes “must not come at the cost of compassion”.

Former Labour frontbencher Richard Burgon said the policy was “a desperate attempt to triangulate with Reform,” while Ian Lavery said that when the Tories and Reform were backing the policies “is it not time to question whether we’re actually in the right place?”.

Reform leader Mr Farage, meanwhile, praised the measures as “extremely encouraging” while questioning whether it would be implemented.

He told a London press conference: “Rhetorically fine, following very many of the things that we’ve been saying for some years. But in practice, I doubt much of it will actually happen.”

Responding to Ms Mahmood’s invitation for him to “sod off” over quips she might defect to Reform, Mr Farage said: “She seems to quite like using bad language, doesn’t she?

“For her to say she’s not in the least bit interested in what Reform has to say is clearly utter rot.”

He evaded a question on whether he supported Labour’s proposal to deport children of failed asylum seekers, saying only: “The absolute priority with deporting those who come (illegally) are young undocumented males of fighting age, many of whom will do great harm in this country.”

Around 20 Labour MPs have so far publicly opposed the asylum overhaul – a relatively small number within the more than 400-strong Parliamentary Labour Party.

The plans include:

– Cutting the time refugees are initially granted to stay in the UK, from five years to a 30-month “core protection” system, which can only be renewed if it is not safe for them to return.

– Refugees will have to spend 20 years in the UK before being allowed to apply for settled status, up from five years.

– There will be no automatic right to family reunion for refugees under core protection.

– Housing and weekly allowances will no longer be guaranteed for asylum seekers and those who can work or have valuable assets will have to contribute to their costs in the UK.

– Families with children could also be subject to enforced returns under measures to remove those with no right to be in the UK.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said the measures did not go far enough, adding that leaving the European Convention on Human Rights was necessary to address the problem.

She said: “The fact is we have looked at this issue from every possible direction and the reality is that any plan that doesn’t include leaving the ECHR as a necessary step is wasting time we don’t have.”