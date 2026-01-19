Steve Coogan says Reform UK threaten human rights in stark political message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actor Steve Coogan has voiced strong criticism of Reform UK, labelling the political party as "anti-human rights" and expressing deep concern over a perceived global erosion of fundamental freedoms.

The 60-year-old, best known for his portrayal of Alan Partridge, told Big Issue that he was "very troubled by the notion of what is acceptable behaviour in terms of conflict," citing events in Gaza and US military actions.

He added: "So I am worried about the erosion of human rights and viewing the idea of human rights as some sort of impediment and how Reform are anti-human rights because they think it’s some red tape bureaucracy."

Coogan also expressed concern that world leaders felt they could "do what the f*** (they) like" in global conflicts.

open image in gallery Coogan has said British political party Reform UK is "anti-human rights" in an interview with The Big Issue ( Ben Whitley/PA Wire )

Beyond his political commentary, Coogan also discussed his upcoming film, Saipan, in which he stars as football manager Mick McCarthy. Set for release in the UK on 23 January, the film chronicles the infamous 2002 Fifa World Cup feud between former Ireland captain Roy Keane and manager McCarthy.

Coogan revealed that the initial narrative leaned "60-40 in favour of Roy," but he pushed for a more "even-handed" approach. He explained: "Once that happened, I wanted to be on team Mick for the purposes of the film, and I do think there is merit on both sides."

He elaborated on the differing philosophies, stating: "Both have validity. Mick was trying to make the experience of being in a World Cup meaningful for the players and the people of Ireland. It was an important cultural experience.

“The old cliche that it was not the winning but the taking part is something Mick was embracing, whereas Roy Keane was fed up of the idea of the plucky underdog. He wanted to kick against that, and he did."

open image in gallery Steve Coogan as Mick McCarthy and Éanna Hardwicke as Roy Keane in Saipan ( Vertigo Releasing/Wildcard Distribution/Aidan Monaghan. All Rights Reserved )

Coogan’s extensive career includes his iconic role as Alan Partridge, first appearing in 1994, and starring in numerous TV series and the film Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa.

His other notable film credits include 24-Hour Party People (2002), The Look Of Love (2013), and Stan And Ollie (2018).

Reform UK has been contacted for comment regarding Coogan’s remarks. The full interview is available in this week’s Big Issue.