Floral tributes left at scene of house fire where mother and three children died

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of a house fire where a mother and three of her children died in north-west London.

A 43-year-old woman and three of her children, a 15-year-old girl and two boys aged eight and four, died at the scene of the blaze which gutted two homes in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, in the early hours of Saturday.

A 41-year-old man was arrested in the early hours outside the houses and remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, the road outside the terraced houses remained cordoned off, with two fire engines still at the scene.

Bunches of flowers and a blue teddy bear were left near to the homes and crews wearing helmets and respiratory equipment were seen building scaffolding against the burnt out buildings.

Neighbours said the family are of Pakistani origin and had lived on Tillett Close, in the Brent area, for a long time.

Firefighters said the mother and one of her children were rescued from the second floor but declared dead by air ambulance crews.

The other two children who were declared dead were found inside the property as crews tackled the blaze, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Neighbour Cecilia Marquis, 60, said she was “stunned by the devastation” of the blaze.

Ms Marquis, who is a caterer at Brentford FC and witnessed the fire in her street, said: “This will leave a devastating impact.”

A woman in her 70s and a teenage girl who were both members of the family were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service (LAS), police said. There has been no update on their condition.

In a statement on Saturday, Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Metropolitan Police’s local policing team in north-west London, said detectives are leading the ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire.

“Despite the efforts of the emergency services, I can confirm a woman and three of her children died at the scene.

“A further two members of the same family were taken to hospital and continue to receive treatment.

“The wider family have been informed, and officers will continue to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

He added: “I recognise the significant impact this incident has had on the community.”