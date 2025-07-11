Leading doctors urge BMA to reconsider strikes amid concerns over public trust

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Leading doctors have joined calls for the British Medical Association (BMA) to reconsider its strike plans as they warned resident doctors that walkouts could cause irreparable harm to public trust in the profession.

Lord Ara Darzi, a former health minister and surgeon, followed calls made by Professor Robert Winston, a Labour peer, who told the Times the “highly dangerous” walkout could damage the public’s trust in doctors.

Earlier this week, the BMA announced that resident doctors, formerly junior doctors, in England would walk out for five consecutive days from 7am on July 25, in a dispute over pay.

Lord Darzi, 65, told the Times: “Doctors have a special place in society. The public’s trust in doctors is earned, not guaranteed.

“I fear it will never recover if the BMA go ahead with strikes that are plainly unjustifiable.”

Meanwhile, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, who is set to leave his post as NHS England national medical director imminently, warned the BMA to “think really hard” about whether the industrial action is justified.

In his final interview before retiring, Sir Stephen, 64, told the newspaper the walkout would cause “tens of thousands of appointments and procedures” to be cancelled.

The pair’s calls echoed those made by Prof Winston, 84, who said he resigned from the BMA on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, a BMA spokesman said it is “disappointing” when any of its 195,000 members resign, but said resident doctors are beginning their careers “more than 20% worse off in real terms than their counterparts in 2008”.

The spokesman added: “We’re sure that doctors who dedicated their lives to the health of the nation want to safeguard the profession and the NHS for the future. This means improving pay and conditions so that resident doctors stay in the health service and the UK to become expert clinical leaders, running entire services and innovating treatments.

“Doctors take their professional obligations incredibly seriously, and the decision to strike is not made lightly.

“But with nine out of 10 of our resident doctor members who voted backing industrial, it’s clear that there is support for doing what is necessary to fight to restore pay.

“Of course, no strikes have to happen, and no care needs to be disrupted, if the Health Secretary meets with us to discuss the ‘journey’ to pay restoration as he so often called it in opposition.”