Stephen Lawrence killer ‘accepts involvement in attack’ – Parole Board

David Norris was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years and three months in January 2012 for the 18-year-old’s murder.

Ellie Ng
Thursday 20 March 2025 18:30 EDT
David Norris was jailed in 2012 (CPS/PA)
David Norris was jailed in 2012 (CPS/PA) (PA Media)

Reports suggest that one of Stephen Lawrence’s killers now accepts being involved in assaulting the teenager, the Parole Board has said.

Mr Lawrence, 18, was murdered by a gang of racists in south-east London in 1993, but only two of his killers have faced justice – Gary Dobson and David Norris were jailed for life in 2012.

The original police investigation into the teenager’s death was marred by institutional racism in the Met, incompetence and alleged corruption.

Norris, 48, was jailed for a minimum of 14 years and three months for murder in January 2012 at the end of an Old Bailey trial that hinged on tiny traces of forensic evidence.

He is set to face his first parole hearing on a date yet to be fixed, and on Thursday the Parole Board granted an application for the hearing to be held in public.

In the ruling, vice chairman of the board, Peter Rook KC, said: “After the trial, Mr Norris continued to deny the offence.

“Recent reports now suggest he has accepted he was present at the scene and punched the victim but claims that he did not wield the knife.

“He does not accept he holds racist views.”

The report also detailed “continuing significant risks” to Norris’s safety in prison.

“He has been the victim of at least three assaults whilst in prison,” Mr Rook said. “On two occasions he received serious injuries. The latest was in November 2022.”

He was diagnosed with PTSD in November 2023, according to the report.

Norris’s lawyers argued against the parole hearing being held in public, saying it will increase the risk to his safety and that the inmate will not be able to give his “best evidence” over concerns that the media will “sensationalise the proceedings”.

Mr Lawrence’s parents are said to be supportive of the public hearing.

His father, Neville Lawrence, has previously said he is not satisfied with Norris getting parole, but if he can show remorse he will accept it.

Mr Lawrence told the Daily Mail: “He would have to say he was sorry for killing Stephen and that he had changed his ways and apologise to our family (for me to accept his release).

“I am not satisfied with him getting parole but what I am saying is if he can show remorse and show he’s changed then I will accept that.”

