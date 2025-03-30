Free morning-after pill at pharmacies will end ‘unfair postcode lottery’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women will be able to get the morning-after pill for free from pharmacies in England to end an “unfair postcode lottery”.

The proposal is due to be announced on Monday as part of the Government’s plans for investment in community pharmacies.

Emergency contraception is free from most GPs and sexual health clinics, but can cost up to £30 from pharmacies.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock told the BBC: “Women across England face an unfair postcode lottery when seeking emergency contraception, with access varying dramatically depending on where they live.”

Describing equal access to safe contraception as “a cornerstone of a fair society”, Mr Kinnock added the plan would make sure “women can access this essential healthcare when they need it, regardless of where they live or their ability to pay”.

It is hoped the change, which is due to come into force later this year, will also free up GP appointments.

Nick Kaye, chairman of the National Pharmacy Association, which represents around 6,000 independent pharmacies across the UK, said: “We’ve long called for national commissioning of emergency contraception so this is good news for patients and pharmacies alike.

“For too long, access to free services has been a postcode lottery for patients, with local arrangements only existing in certain parts of the country and often being underfunded.

“Pharmacies are under enormous pressure amid the impact of record cuts to their budgets, so it is important any scheme fully reimburses them for this work.”