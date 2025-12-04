Harry teases surprise Late Show With Stephen Colbert appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex will make a surprise guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Harry, who is set to appear on the hit show on Wednesday night local time, teased the news in a video featuring a viral Great British Bake Off soundbite.

Colbert’s other guests are Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon and Irish actress and singer Jessie Buckley.

Wednesday’s visit will be the duke’s second Late Show appearance, having last visited in January 2023 to promote his memoir Spare.

His first appearance on the show set a two-year viewership record and made international headlines.

The announcement was also shared by the Duchess of Sussex, who previewed the clip on her Instagram story.

Harry and Meghan have been raising their children in Montecito, California, since announcing they were stepping back as working members of the royal family in January 2020.

The couple have since been at the centre of tensions with other royals, with the duke becoming estranged from his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales.

During his 2023 interview, Harry said he watches and fact-checks the Netflix series The Crown.

At the end of Harry’s interview two years ago, Colbert asked: “You’ve watched The Crown, right? You’ve got to have watched some of The Crown, right?”

Harry looked at the audience and paused briefly before saying: “There’s people laughing at that – yes, I have actually watched The Crown.”

“The recent stuff or the older stuff?” Colbert asked.

The duke replied: “The older stuff and the more recent stuff.”

Colbert continued: “Do you fact-check it while you watch it?”

Harry then jokingly pretended to take out a notepad and mimed taking notes before laughing: “Yes, I do actually.”