Stephen Brannigan remembered as ‘kind and thoughtful’ person at funeral

A man found dead in Co Down has been remembered at his funeral as a “kind and thoughtful” person who helped others.

The body of Stephen Brannigan, 56, was found in a house in Marian Park in Downpatrick on the afternoon of Sunday August 10.

On the same day, Father John Murray was attacked at St Patrick’s Church in the town.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Brannigan and attempted murder of Fr Murray.

Mr Brannigan’s funeral mass took place at St Brigid’s Church, Downpatrick, on Saturday.

The service was attended by his family members, neighbours, public representatives and emergency service workers.

In a homily, Fr Timothy Bartlett said the community had been left “numb, dazed, and brokenhearted” following the events of the previous weekend.

He said: “Last Sunday, as news of the tragic events of Stephen’s murder, and Fr John’s attempted murder, began to break, what a very different, what a shocking and very brutal world confronted us.”

He said Mr Brannigan lived a life marked by a “remarkable kindness”.

The funeral heard one of his hobbies was flying planes online “often into the early hours of the morning” and that he was being buried in the new, as yet unreleased, third kit of his “beloved Liverpool Football Club”.

“So, if there is a kit clash in heaven today, Stephen will be unmistakable as a definite Liverpool FC man. I am sure he would be very pleased about that.”

Fr Bartlett said Mr Brannigan would “be the first to admit” he was not a “perfect human being”.

However, he added: “The more recent years of his life were marked by a remarkable kindness, a gentle neighbourliness and a deep love for those who were close to him.

“Yes, Stephen literally went around this historic town of Downpatrick doing good, often quietly, with no fuss and no expectation of return. Stephen loved and Stephen was loved.”

Fr Bartlett said Mr Brannigan and his late wife Dorenda’s greatest joy in life were their daughters Ciara and Gemma, and through them their “beloved grandchildren” Sophie, Lily, Conor, Clodagh, Holly and Ruairi.

He also read out tributes from Mr Brannigan’s grandchildren, who remembered him as “the best granddad” who he had “spoiled” them – and made a great shepherd’s pie.

He called on those gathered to remember the words of You’ll Never Walk Alone, adding: “As we say our earthly farewell, we say to you Stephen, ‘walk on’.”

In relation to Fr Murray, Fr Bartlett said the hearts of the community were broken that “such a gentle and prayerful man should have been subjected” to attack.

“As you continue to recover in hospital, we send you our love, our thoughts and our prayers.”

Fr Bartlett also criticised a “disease of unease and anxiety that is paralysing” society in Northern Ireland, adding that services which previously provided a culture of safety and respect are “under-resourced and broke”.

He said: “Am I the only who feels that there is growing culture of aggression and violence creeping like a cancer through the bones of our families, our towns and our society, in which nothing and no-one is sacred any more?

“Am I the only one who yearns for a little more gentleness, a little more civility, a little more courtesy, a little more neighbourliness and community, and a little more compassion and care?”

Fr Bartlett said it was time to ask hard questions about how to address violence in society, questioning why a civic forum envisaged under the Good Friday Agreement should be convened.

Hugh Malone, 30, of no fixed address but from the Belfast area, appeared via videolink from Musgrave police station at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the murder of Mr Brannigan and the attempted murder of Fr Murray.