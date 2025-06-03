Steel industry braced for 50% Trump tariff despite UK-US deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The steel industry is braced to be impacted by Donald Trump’s implementation of a 50% tariff, despite Sir Keir Starmer’s landmark deal with the White House.

Downing Street would not say on Tuesday whether British steel exporters would be hit with 50% tariffs from the US from Wednesday, despite an agreement to eliminate the charges.

Last week US President Mr Trump announced he was doubling tariffs on the imports of steel from 25% to 50%.

The UK struck a deal with Washington for import taxes on its steel to be removed weeks ago, but its implementation has not been finalised.

The steel industry is working on the understanding that the sector will be impacted by the new rules and the 50% levy will likely affect UK steelmakersfrom Wednesday.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds was due to meet US trade representative Jamieson Greer in Paris on Tuesday.

Asked whether it was “embarrassing” that steelmakers could face a worse situation despite the announcement of the deal last month, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I’m not going to get ahead of announcements for the United States.

“But what you’ve seen so far is the US and the UK agree a landmark deal across sectors to protect British industries – cars, steel, aluminium – and you’ve seen the welcoming statements the industries have made in support of the agreement.

“When it comes to implementation of the agreement, that work is ongoing.”

Number 10 later insisted that Mr Trump would keep his word on the UK-US deal.

Asked if Mr Trump could be trusted, a No 10 spokesman said: “Yes, absolutely. We have a very close relationship with the US. I think that’s reflected in the fact that this deal has been signed, and that it is, as we’ve said before, the first of its kind.”

UK Steel has previously said the tariff announcement is a “body blow” for the industry.

Director general Gareth Stace said: “The deal that the Prime Minister and President Trump struck just a few short weeks ago is yet to be finalised, so this doubling of tariffs plunges the UK steel industry further into confusion.

“Uncertainty remains as to whether and when our second biggest export market will be open for business or is being firmly shut in our faces.”

Meanwhile, a Tata Steel director told the Business and Trade Committee on Tuesday that the UK “absolutely” needs to go faster in supporting the steel industry in response to US tariffs.

Russell Codling, director of markets, business development and commercial services at Tata said: “It is not just for us making sure that this deal (with the US) is the right deal, it is also about making sure that the trade protection measures are the appropriate ones in the UK, and they are at least as good as other trading partners around the world.”

When asked if the UK needs to go faster on the issue, Mr Codling said: “Absolutely.”

The same committee also heard from leaders in other sectors that have been affected by the tariff arrangements, including car manufacturing.

An industry figure told the MPs that motoring firms would “of course” like the 100,000 quota for a 10% tariff on car imports into the US to be higher.

Murray Paul, public affairs director at Jaguar Land Rover said: “Of course we’d prefer for it to be higher.

“But I think if we’re honest it’s there or thereabouts what the current market volume is of producing from the UK into the US.

“We are expectant that it’s administered fairly, that if there’s a small amount of pain that that is distributed equally amongst British manufacturers of goods.

“Obviously, we would like it to grow in the future because we think there’s a growth opportunity in the US market as the incredible cars that we produce in this country are admired around the world.”

A Government spokesperson said: “Ministers and officials have worked tirelessly to ensure that the UK was the first country to secure a trade deal with the US, helping us deliver on the Plan for Change.

“The Government is engaging intensively with the US to implement the Economic Prosperity Deal that we agreed on May 8 at pace, including on steel and aluminium, and will update on progress in due course.”