Watch live: Starmer faces Badenoch at PMQs as Labour leader grilled over Southport killings
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer faces Kemi Badenoch at Prime Minister's Questions today (22 January) as the Labour leader is grilled over the Southport killings.
The prime minister is expected to be put under the spotlight after announcing a public inquiryinto the Southport killings and vowing to leave no stone unturned in identifying potential failings.
Axel Rudakubana, 18, admitted on Monday to murdering three girls aged between six and nine after his frenzied knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Merseyside last year.
The then-17-year-old travelled five miles from his family home to the Hart Space, where he ambushed the youngsters. Since then, The Community Church, which his father attended, revealed the killer’s family have been moved to a secret location for their protection.
In an address to the nation on Tuesday, Sir Keir promised action to end how “shockingly easy” it is for children to buy knives, including forcing online retailers to put in place tougher checks.