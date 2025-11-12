Starmer makes new admission over football watchdog appointment

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has expressed "sincere regret" to his ethics adviser after signing off the appointment of Labour donor David Kogan as chairman of England’s football regulator.

Starmer stated on Wednesday that he had made an "unfortunate error" in confirming he was content with the appointment, despite having recused himself from decisions relating to the Football Governance Bill due to his personal interest in the sport.

The Conservative Party had previously called for an investigation into a potential conflict of interest involving Sir Keir.

This call came after an independent investigation last week revealed that Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy had "unknowingly" breached the public appointments code by failing to declare £2,900 in donations from Mr Kogan in 2020.

Mr Kogan, a former media executive, also made donations to Sir Keir’s Labour leadership campaign in 2020 and to his constituency party in the period leading up to last year’s general election.

In a letter to his independent standards adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, the Prime Minister said he had agreed to “recuse myself from decisions relating to the Football Governance Bill” after speaking to the ethics adviser in autumn 2024 because of his interest in football, and football-related hospitality he had received.

He continued: “In April 2025, a note was submitted to me informing me that, after running the appointment process, the Culture Secretary wanted to appoint David Kogan as the inaugural chair of the Independent Football Regulator, subject to pre-appointment scrutiny by the Select Committee.

“The note asked me whether I was content. I confirmed that I was supportive.

open image in gallery Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has apologised for failing to meet ‘the highest ministerial standards’ around the appointment of David Kogan as the Independent Football Regulator’s chair ( Nick Potts/PA )

“I knew that the decision was for the Secretary of State to take and I replied on the basis that the decision had been taken.

“In retrospect, it would have been better if I had not been given the note or confirmed that I was content with the appointment. This was an unfortunate error for which I express my sincere regret.”

Sir Keir added he had asked his officials to carry out an internal review of the processes by which recusals are managed in No 10.

In his reply, Sir Laurie said: “It is regrettable, as you say in your letter, that despite the recusal we agreed in autumn 2024 concerning the Football Governance Bill, you were asked to confirm that you were content with the proposed appointment recommended by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport in line with her statutory responsibilities as the appointing authority.

“It is important that robust processes for the management of recusals are in place in No 10 and I welcome the internal review you have commissioned in this connection.

“I consider that the disclosures made in your letter are an important demonstration of your commitment to transparency and to ensuring that mistakes are acknowledged and necessary steps taken to improve processes underpinning standards in public life.”

Downing Street insisted on Tuesday the appointment had been made by the Culture Secretary, not Sir Keir.

A No 10 spokesman told reporters: “As set out in legislation, this was an appointment for DCMS (Department for Culture, Media and Sport) ministers. It’s not a PM-made appointment.”

Mr Kogan was confirmed as the new head of the Independent Football Regulator in October, after being named the Government’s preferred candidate in April. He had originally been approached about the job by the previous Conservative government under Rishi Sunak.

An investigation was launched in the summer after the revelation he had donated money to both Sir Keir and Ms Nandy, as well as other Labour figures.

In his report published last Thursday, the commissioner for public appointments, Sir William Shawcross, found the appointment had made three breaches of the governance code on public appointments.

open image in gallery David Kogan has previously advised the Premier League, EFL and other leagues on broadcast rights ( House of Commons/PA )

As well as Ms Nandy’s failure to disclose Mr Kogan’s donations, the potential conflict of interest arising from that was not discussed with Mr Kogan at interview, and his links to the Labour Party were not revealed, the commissioner said.

Conservative shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart said: “Keir Starmer himself has been caught offside signing off on the appointment of a major donor to a powerful new role.

“This isn’t just sloppy; it’s a serious lapse of judgment from a man who promised integrity and transparency – and potentially another serious breach of the rules.

“It’s yet more scandal right at the heart of his Government. Amidst open civil war in the Labour Party, it is clear the Prime Minister doesn’t have the backbone to control his own administration or simply doesn’t care. The British public deserve to know which it is.”

The cronyism claims compound a tricky 24 hours for Sir Keir in which his party has been embroiled in a leadership row involving briefings – condemned by the Prime Minister – which accused Health Secretary Wes Streeting of plotting a challenge for the top job.

Mr Kogan has advised the Premier League, EFL and other leagues on broadcast rights.

The new watchdog he chairs is aimed at promoting financial sustainability of clubs across the so-called football “pyramid”, and preventing big teams from joining breakaway leagues, among other things.

Mr Kogan did not comment on the latest developments.