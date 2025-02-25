Watch live: Keir Starmer gives statement on defence ahead of pivotal meeting with Donald Trump
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Watch live as Sir Keir Starmer is expected to give an unexpected statement on defence today (25 February), ahead of his pivotal meeting with Donald Trump later this week.
Sir Keir will address MPs on defence and security, just days before he heads to the White House for talks with the US president about the Ukraine war.
The prime minister’s speech follows a foreign policy speech by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who said it is “critical” his trip to the US is a success.
Ms Badenoch also urged Sir Keir to consider redirecting development aid and welfare funding towards defence spending.
“I will back the prime minister in taking those difficult decisions to increase defence spending,” she said.
“For example, he should consider whether some of the 0.5% currently spent on development aid should be repurposed, at least in the short term, towards defence and security.
“And he should also look at making welfare savings to fund increased defence expenditure.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments