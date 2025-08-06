Starmer defends plans to recognise Palestine as a state but hits out at Hamas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Kier Starmer has defended his plan to potentially recognise a Palestinian state.

He said there was a “sense of revulsion” about the suffering in Gaza and said the UK will recognise a Palestinian state in September unless Israel agrees to meet certain conditions.

These include addressing the humanitarian crisis, implementing a ceasefire and reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.

But he insisted the move was not a propaganda boost to Hamas, saying the “terrorist organisation” could play “no part in any future government”.

The Prime Minister’s approach has been criticised by the Israeli government and a protest over his stance is due to take place in London at the weekend.

Demonstrators, including some British family members of hostages still held by Hamas, will march on Downing Street calling for the release of the remaining hostages before any talk about the recognition of Palestine.

Asked if he had given Hamas a public relations boost by talking about recognition, Sir Keir told Channel 5: “They should release the hostages straight away and they should play absolutely no part in the governance of Palestine at any point.”

Starmer says there is a “sense of revulsion” among the British public over what is happening in Gaza ( Anthony Upton/PA )

He said the hostages taken during the October 7 2023 attacks had been held for a “very, very long time in awful circumstances, unimaginable circumstances, and Hamas is a terrorist organisation, and that’s why I’m really clear about Hamas”.

Sir Keir added: “We do, alongside that, have to do all that we can to alleviate the awful situation on the ground in Gaza. We need aid in volume and at scale.”

People have seen the “images of starvation” in Gaza, he said, adding that “the British public can see it and there’s a sense of revulsion of what they’re seeing”.

The government had to do “everything we can” to get aid in, working with other countries “and it’s in that context that I set out our position on recognition”.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said on Tuesday that “Keir Starmer has made a mistake” and “what we need to focus on now is a ceasefire and getting the hostages home”.

Tzipi Hotovely, Israeli ambassador to the UK, said the actions of Hamas “must never be rewarded”.