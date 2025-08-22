Anti-immigrant protesters face off with counter-demonstrators in Portsmouth

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Immigration protesters waving Union flags have faced off with anti-racism demonstrators in Portsmouth city centre.

Police watched as people on each side gathered on the steps outside the council offices in the Hampshire city.

One protester tied a large flag of St George to the balcony which had on it the words “Born in England, Live in England, Die in England”.

The counter protesters also put up a banner, saying “Refugees Welcome, Celebrate Diversity”.

Protester Mat Silva, 66, a retired car sprayer from Fareham, said: “I am fed up seeing those who come into our country illegally being housed better than our veterans and our OAPs.

“They get free accommodation, gas, electricity, four meals a day, while our veterans are on the street.”

He added: “Look how many millions it’s costing each day – if they are genuine asylum seekers or refugees coming in the right way with passports, then fair enough, it’s nothing to do with racism, it’s about people entering illegally.”

A woman who did not want to give her name said: “Family homes are being turned into houses of multiple occupancy. We have to live in an area where there are more and more new immigrants.

“Also, my husband was attacked by a Muslim who hated Christians, and this is where I take a stand.”

Rita, from Portsmouth, who joined the Stand Up To Racism counter protest, said: “I am sick and tired of being someone who defends rapists and paedophiles, what I defend is human rights.

“I feel ashamed (at the protest) and I say this as a white British elderly lady who has been spat upon, verbally abused and things thrown at, just for being on this side of the road.

“I am angry that my Christianity is being used as a weapon by the right and to be used in the name of fascism.”

Mary, from Portsmouth, said: “I believe in dignity, equality and giving people a fair chance.

“We have all come from somewhere originally, I am from Northern Ireland and we all came from Africa originally.

“I am really upset at the violent way in which these other people are intimidating people who have fled intimidation all of their lives and are facing it here again, it’s completely wrong.”

Police enforced a gap between the two groups as the anti-immigrant group chanted “Send them home” while the counter group chanted: “Refugees are welcome here.”