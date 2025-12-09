Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ministers have been urged to name a British spy who infiltrated the IRA during the Northern Ireland Troubles - and issue an apology to victims, after a major independent investigation into the operation.

The interim findings of Operation Kenova found more lives were probably lost than saved through the operation of Stakeknife, an agent who “committed grotesque, serious crime” including torture and murder.

From 2016, it examined the activities of the agent within the internal security unit of the Provisional IRA, which interrogating people suspected of passing information to the security forces during the conflict.

The agent Stakeknife, who provided more than 3,000 intelligence reports, was widely believed to be west Belfast man, Freddie Scappaticci. He died aged 77 in 2023. He had denied the claims.

Following the final report, published on Tuesday, Kenova chief Sir Iain Livingstone said there was a “compelling ethical case for the UK Government to derogate from the Neither Confirm Nor Deny (NCND) policy regarding the agent Stakeknife’s identity”.

“It is in the public interest that Stakeknife is named,” he added.

open image in gallery Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Jon Boutcher speaks (right) while sat next to Sir Iain Livingstone at a press conference on Tuesday ( Liam McBurney/PA Wire )

It was also revealed on Tuesday that MI5 has alerted the investigation to previously undisclosed material, following the release of the interim report last year. But the documents, which offered a greater knowledge of the agent, came too late for investigation.

Sir Iain described it as a “significant failure” by the MI5. He said: “The very fact that material owned and held by MI5 was not timeously disclosed understandably undermined the confidence of communities that state authorities had cooperated fully with Kenova.”

MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum apologised, but said the material had not been deliberately withheld.

He said: “MI5 retrieved and provided to the Kenova investigation a very large volume of historical records. Regrettably, after this extensive disclosure process was complete, we discovered additional relevant information.”

More than 3,000 people died during three decades of conflict between between mostly Catholic supporters of unification with the Republic of Ireland and mostly Protestant backers of continued links with the United Kingdom.

open image in gallery Director general of MI5 Sir Ken McCallum has apologised ( PA Wire )

The investigation examined 101 murders and abductions linked to the PIRA unit.

Last week, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) in Northern Ireland announced that no prosecutions would be pursued after consideration of the last batch of files from the investigation.

Some 32 people, including former police, former military personnel and people linked with the IRA, were considered for prosecution on a range of charges from murder and abduction to misconduct in public office and perjury.

However, the PPS found there was insufficient evidence to pursue cases.

Among the updated 10 recommendations in the report, the UK government has been urged to acknowledge and apologise to bereaved families and surviving victims. It also called for a full apology from the Republican Movement for the Provisional IRA’s abduction, torture and murder of those it suspected of being agents.

open image in gallery The 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings remains the biggest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles (Brian Lawless/PA) ( PA Archive )

On the call for the identity of Stakeknife to be revealed, Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said there was “no good reason” to withold it. He said: “The identity of Stakeknife still cannot be confirmed and the full story of his operation still cannot be told, more than 30 years after he stopped providing intelligence.

“This outcome was imposed on Kenova by the government for no good reason and I know it will be a great disappointment to the families affected and cause them further pain and suffering.”

On the late discovery of material, he said: “The fact this material was provided so late and at a point when further investigation was impossible only caused further upset to the families who have already waited many years to find out what happened to their loved ones.”

Tuesday’s publication also included a report of Operation Denton, which reviewed a series of attacks carried out by loyalists with involvement by some members of the security forces in the 1970s known as the Glenanne Gang.

It found that the UVF was responsible for the 1974 Dublin and Monaghan bombings, and there was no specific intelligence that could have prevented the attacks, which claimed 33 lives.

It remains the biggest loss of life on any single day of the Troubles.